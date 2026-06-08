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TOTALLY RECKLESS: Israel declares war on Iran
Robin Westenra
Jun 08, 2026
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Anna Harper
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Let them fight it out and lose their State perhaps? And USA could/should withdraw.
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© 2026 Robin Westenra
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Let them fight it out and lose their State perhaps? And USA could/should withdraw.