I use the word martyred because that is how the Shi’a Iranians perceive it .

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been martyred in the American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His martyrdom was announced in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence in Tehran was targeted on Saturday morning, in which many of his family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchild were also martyred.

In a statement following the announcement of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the Iranian nation has lost a great leader, “one who, in purity of spirit, strength of faith, prudence in affairs, courage against the arrogant powers, and striving in the path of God, was unparalleled in his era.”

“His martyrdom at the hands of the most wretched terrorists and executioners of humanity is a sign of the righteousness of this great leader and the acceptance of his sincere services,” read the statement.

IRGC said the martyrdom in the path of Islam and great Iran “is a sign of victory and drawing closer to the goal; yet with the martyrdom and migration unto God of Imam Khamenei (may God be pleased with him), his path and legacy will not be halted, but will continue with strength and grandeur.”

“This martyrdom will make our nation more resolute in continuing the luminous path of the beloved Imam Khamenei,” the statement noted.

“The criminal and terrorist act of the wicked governments of America and the Zionist regime constitutes a clear violation of religious, moral, legal, and customary principles; therefore, the hand of vengeance of the Iranian nation, for severe, decisive, and regret-inducing punishment of the killers of the Imam of the Ummah, will not release them.

IRGC vowed to “powerfully continue the path” of the martyred leader in “defending the precious legacy of this great figure, standing firm against internal and external conspiracies and delivering instructive punishment to aggressors against the Islamic homeland.”

A view from the Global South.

KHAMENEI IS DEAD. THE MISSILES KEPT FLYING.





Washington spent two decades building a theory: kill the Supreme Leader, Iran collapses, the population rises, the regime falls. Today they got their decapitation. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — thirty-five years as Supreme Leader, survivor of Saddam’s chemical weapons, Stuxnet, Mossad assassinations, two American air campaigns — is confirmed dead by Iranian state media. The thing the neocons dreamed about since 1991 finally happened.



Now watch what followed. The Assembly of Experts convened within the hour. The IRGC announced “the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader obliges maximum force.” The Basij mobilised. The missiles kept flying. Every succession mechanism activated without a single visible fracture — not because Iranians love the Islamic Republic, but because Iran’s constitution was written by people who survived the Shah and engineered specifically for this moment. Washington didn’t trigger a revolution. It created a martyr. The entire country — reformists, hardliners, seculars, the people who despise the clerics — unified around a flag draped on a coffin. The most reliable political unifier in human history is a foreign bomb. They knew this. They did it anyway.



The seismic implication isn’t what happens in Tehran. It’s what every government from Caracas to Jakarta to Pretoria just watched: a state absorbed the assassination of its supreme leader, kept its command structure intact, kept its missiles flying, and kept its succession orderly — while the man who ordered the strike asked for a ceasefire before the day was out and the man who engineered it was in Berlin, having fled like a do coward. The dying empire’s theory of dominance just failed its ultimate test. In public. In real time. In front of the entire Global South. That demonstration is worth more to the multipolar project than a decade of diplomatic communiques. They broke the spell.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



Now comes the consequences. Cold and brutal.

From Prof Marandi