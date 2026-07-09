This is about all I can do for now. There will be lots of gaps to be filled.

It’s hard to see inside the Baboon of Barbaria’s addled mind. He may think that he can turn it all off as he has done before and return to what he calls “negotiation”.

However, I think Iran has finally had enough and is finished with negotiating with an adversary that is agreement-incapable.

The ongoing funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shown that there is an appetite for revenge in that country and we will see this in short order - perhaps in the coming hours.

Trump evidently thought that after trying to sneak through tankers by hugging the Omani coastline.

But that failed so now he thinks he can open the Gulf of Hormuz by force.

There is much more to be said in the coming hours and days.

From Mahmoud OD

🔴 All-Out WAR? | US BOMBS Iranian POWER Lines & Ports

Updates from Hal Turner

U.S. President Donald Trump, attending a NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, was asked by media overnight if the ceasefire between the US/Israel and Iran is over and if the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is dead? He replied “That’s an interesting question. To me, I think it’s over; I don’t want to deal with them anymore. . .”

Here is brief video of that terse exchange with media:

Speaking at the summit in Ankara, President Trump declared the truce over, slammed Iranian leaders as “scum” and “dirty players,” and flatly stated he has zero interest in negotiating with them.

While Trump is known for his sharp, no-holds-barred rhetoric against adversaries, this time the language carried extra weight and finality.

At the core of the breakdown: ships are now using a safer western route along Oman’s coast to bypass Iranian waters and avoid Tehran’s fees and controls. Iran calls it a ceasefire violation. The US and Gulf states call it freedom of navigation.

Buckle up!

U.S. Navy Commander Killed

CENTCOM confirmed the killing of “”Commander Gabriel Edwards”, commander of the U.S. Navy’s helicopter unit. Edwards died in a crash in the Arabian Sea. (This story previously described him as a “General” but that error has been fixed.) His body was not found, will remain in the Arabian Sea.

Another U.S. Serviceman has lost his life for Israel.

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has canceled his scheduled trip to Israel today. We all know what this means.

Speaker / Negotiator

The Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Ghalibaf, posted publicly last night, outlining Iran’s view of the situation:

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps also said this:

“Naval and Aerospace forces of the IRGC, through a joint missile and drone operation, struck 85 key sites of US military facilities in:

• Mina Salman Port & the 5th fleet Base of Bahrain

• Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait

An MQ9 drone was also shot down.

IRAN MEDIA

Finally, Iran media is telling people in various Middle East countries to buy a one-way ticket and LEAVE immediately:

IRGC Blunt Declaration:

Hal Turner Analysis

I pray this is just a rash warning, and that Tehran will show restraint before launching such an attack against all these regional targets and oil and gas facilities.

If Iran makes good on this threat, we are reaching a very new and dark level in this war, and the ramifications for the global economy will be profound.

Truly, I hope this is just bluster and not a declaration of what is to come.

My hopes, however, appear to have been dashed. This came out of IRGC at 7:59 AM eastern US time, this morning:

Iran has announced the Islamabad Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is now officially “dead,” following Trump’s earlier declaration ending the MOU, per Tasnim news in Iran.

Iran also says it now has “a clearer mandate to confront the Americans, the Israelis, and their proxies in the region and the world.”

A single, UNCONFIRMED report has come out CLAIMING

“the USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) took a direct hit from an Iranian “Noor” ASCM, after their IADS system failed to intercept a swarm attack, last night.

The ship is on currently on fire and there are significant casualties. Multiple KIA. Early reports of the her sinking are premature.”

Hal Turner Remarks: I am awaiting visual confirmation. Because we all know that CENTCOM is just going to straight up deny it or claim that it was nothing more than a laundry machine malfunction.

The United States is attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran again, right now . . . 6:29 PM Eastern US Time, July 8, 2026.

Updates to follow, check back . . .

6:31 PM EDT -- Bahrain reportedly was striking Iran alongside US forces tonight.

6:33 PM EDT -- Iran’s southern port city of Chabahar seeing what is described as “Apocolyptic-type” explosions.

--Marine Traffic Control Tower said to be destroyed in that city.

6:37 PM EDT -- Iran’s State TV reports that a Massive Strike will be launched against U.S. Assets in response to tonight’s Strikes.

-- Explosions reported in Iranshahr, southeastern Iran, according to Mehr.

6:41 PM EDT -- International Intelligence Sources confirm Iran has given the “Go” Signal to Houthis in Yemen to Close the Strait of Bab el-Mandab; This will cut off ocean traffic to the Suez Canal.

-- So far this evening, US air force has targeted:

-IRGC naval base and gunboats in Bushehr and soldier barracks and missile launch sites.

-Oil refinery on Lavan Island.

-Chonghadsk military postions.

-Chabahar port area specifically drone and gunboat and a marine traffic control tower.

-IRGC positions on Abu Musa Island.

-Kalantari Pier and Port.

-Toosyeh Port gunboats and drones.

-Sirik IRGC locations.

-Positions in Konarak and Khoromoj.

The majority of these strikes seem aimed at hitting Iran’s capability to continue striking ships in the Hormuz.

6:59 PM EDT -- Iran has begun a Counter-Attack. Launching ballistic Missiles. As yet, targets unknown, but will become apparent soon.

-- U.S. airstrikes were reported in 6 Iranian coastal towns so far. Bandar Abbas, Qeshm island, Bushehr, Chabahar, Sirik & Konarak.

-- Iranshahr Airport has reportedly been targeted in a U.S. airstrike. Initial reports indicate explosions at a building and on the airport’s runway, with thick smoke seen rising from the area. The extent of the damage and any casualties remain unknown.

7:04 PM EDT -- Satellite Surveillance confirms Iran is making preparations for major strikes tonight.

7:12 PM EDT -- The U.S. Navy and Air Force are bombing the Iranian-owned Harz Island in the Persian Gulf, from which 90% of Iran’s oil trade is conducted.

SNAP ANALYSIS

Having listened to the rhetoric from both sides, I think a logical conclusion that can be drawn by rational people is that what is happening in the Persian Gulf has little to do with paragraph 5 of the MoU. That is a diversion.

The real problem is that Washington cannot accept the new reality in the Strait of Hormuz: the era of uncontested US command is over. There is a new sheriff in the Strait, and is not prepared to bow to American hegemony, absorb threats in silence, or allow US forces to dictate the rules of passage as if the Gulf were an American lake.

The issue is not navigation, legality or paragraph 5. The issue is power.

From the very first day the MoU was in-place, the U.S. began courting commercial vessels to use the OMAN side of the strait so as to circumvent what they just agreed-to with Iran.

Now, the United States is struggling to digest the fact that its bases, fleets and command centers across the region and also its allies are no longer untouchable and have no immunity.

Iran has made clear that wherever American drones, missiles and aircraft can reach, Iranian drones and missiles can reach too. That is the real equation Washington refuses to accept: deterrence in the Gulf is no longer one-way.

7:30 PM EDT -- Drone launches detected from central Iran.

7:46 PM EDT -- * UNVERIFIED AT THIS TIME * -- The US has reportedly bombed a power plant in Bushehr.

(HT REMARK: If other countries in the region become uninhabitable due to lack of power, (or fresh water), remember who set the precedent.)

7:49 PM EDT -- Now receiving reports claiming “The IRGC has blocked the Strait of Hormuz with its naval forces.” (HT Remark: I’m not sure what “naval forces” they may actually have left to do this.)

7:54 PM EDT -- A railway bridge was targeted in Golestan Province, Northern Iran, while the US was striking parts of southern Iran. Iranian analysts suggest that it could have been struck by Israeli jets from Caspian Sea or internal Saboteurs. IRAN VOWS “Infrastructure war will begin shortly!!”

-- Explosions were heard in the cities of Gorgan and Aqqala, northern Iran

-- New report from Iran’s Press TV: “Around 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and Konarak.”

8:41 PM EDT -- The US has begun striking bridges, hitting the Aq Tekeh Khan Bridge, in the Golestan Province of Northern Iran, and the Gorgan railway line, per Fars. This is the deepest US strike into Iran since March and the first US strike on Iranian transportation infrastructure since the April ceasefire.

Meidas Touch

Trump Launches MASSIVE STRIKES on IRAN as WAR SPIRALS!!!

Canadian Prepper

⚡Iran War Has Restarted, MOU COLLAPSES, What Happens Next? w ‪@among_the_ruins‬

Iran PUBLISHES THE ATTACK Footage | Netanyahu & Minister CANCEL EVENT

Douglas MacGregor: Something Just Changed in Iran — And Israel May Not Survive the Shock!

George Galloway MONOLOGUE: Death to America! Did you expect a thank you note?

An up-to-date coverage

Update from the Baboon of Barbaria

I think he’s taken on more than he can chew.