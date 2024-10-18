I have still not recovered after writing my piece 2 days ago and have a generalised sense of anxiety so will not be doing too much here but concentrating on looking at the nature of Reality.

It’ s incredible but the following tweet has only had 25 likes and 20 reposts!

A STUNNING LEAK of a Classified: Top Secret Document has taken place from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGIA). The Document is only 72 HOURS old, and deals with Israel's attack plans against Iran!

I am reviewing this document and seeking legal counsel before reporting further. Check back within 30 minutes.

A top-secret document from the NGIA, dated October 15-16, that details Israel's preparations for a massive operation in Iran.



- According to the report, the United States has seen ALBM (air-launched ballistic missiles) such as "Golden Horizon" (at least 16 missiles) and "Rock" (at least 40 missiles) at Hatsrim Air Base since October 8.



- From October 15 to October 16, the Israeli Air Force received several air-to-surface missiles (ASM) at Ramot David and Ramon airbases, indicating an imminent attack.



- In addition, the Israeli Air Force conducted a Large-Force-Employment (LFE) exercise on October 15 to practice air-to-air refueling and combat search and rescue operations with a large number of aircraft, including at least three KC-707 tankers, an AWAC G-550 Gulfstream.



-This classified report originates from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, part of the US Department of Defense.

MORE COMING AS CLEARED BY LEGAL COUNSEL . . . .

-- ISRAELI ENERGY MINISTER: ALL OPTIONS ON IRAN RESPONSE ARE ON THE TABLE, INCLUDING STRIKING NUCLEAR FACILITIES

-- 1. Israeli Air Force believes it can deliver significant blow that will seriously harm Iranian regime’s capabilities, says defense analyst

-- 2. Israeli attack expected to trigger Iranian response, which will be followed by another Israeli strike

Hal Turner Snide Remark: Well, well, well, years ago this was called A WAR.

LEGAL RESOLUTION:

My Attorney advised me that I __am__ able to publish the documents because:

1) I did not solicit them and had no part in them being removed from Top Secret control to the public, AND;

2) The documents were already released into the public domain by someone else.

Call me gun-shy, but I know, firsthand, how the government can take something that is perfectly lawful, and turn it into a crime, then throw me in prison for it. I'd rather not go through that again.

As such, I am now embedding in this website, the ORIGINAL source from which I gained access:

Hal Turner Added Perspective:

Clearly this leak was not an accident. The __only__ time something like this happens is when there is severe disagreement within the Intel Community itself as to the propriety or wisdom of what's being done because of the much larger blowback expected by what's being talked about.



In this case, the blowback is literal World War 3.



Clearly, the Israeli attack is much larger than anyone let on previously, and the fact that they are already planning for an Iran response means they KNOW the attack will be severe, but they're going to do it anyway.



For the US Intel Guys, who weigh-in that Russia, China and North Korea have pledged to step in, it means the start of World War 3 - which will go nuclear very quickly, and some Intel guys have decided for themselves this is not the hill our country should die upon.



So the leak is severe because the blowback will be severe - even existential.



We are in the end-game folks.



Get prepped. Food, water, medicine, a generator, spare fuel for it, flashlights for each family member or for each room in the house, spare batteries for those flashlights. A first-aid kit. Fire Extinguisher(s); fuel-up all vehicles and top-off your spare gas cans. Get cash money from a bank to have in case the grid goes down. Get communications gear, a CB or HAM radio with antennas for local communications. Manual can opener. A way to cook without electric and without piped-in gas from a street gas line.

Try to get right with God.

October 16, 2024

Heavy weapons, including ballistic missiles, air defence systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran on September 25, 2024 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images]

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officer, Brigadier General Ebrahim Rostami, has confirmed his country’s readiness to strike Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor, and warned that Tehran has a surprise “that is more significant than nuclear weapons” in terms of its importance.

Rostami is the former head of international relations for the IRGC. “The IRGC has conducted military exercises simulating targeting the Dimona reactor inside Israel,” he said on Tuesday. “Iran has a big surprise that is more important than nuclear weapons, and we will keep this surprise hidden until zero hour comes.”

However, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani reiterated Tehran’s rejection of any war in the region and any regional escalation. Mohajerani stressed that Iran “does not give up on its national interests… [and that] the recent Iranian response in Israel was a small portion of Iran’s military and missile power.”

She added that Iran is prepared to repeat larger and more widespread attacks at the appropriate time and place. “This will be without hesitation or leniency, and not merely reactive.”