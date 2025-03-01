Whilst I find a lot to agree with David Icke about in broad terms it is his daily commentary on world events that irks me sometimes

I appreciate the information that David has brought to the table, especially on Elon Musk and technocracy (as well as the mainstream alternative media) there is always the danger that one sees everything through the prism of one’s position.

My problem with “conspiracy theorists” is that they can reach some conclusions based on what they have found and use that as the basis for other assumptions - and so it goes on.

For me, the idea is to put assumptions and ideology aside and to treat everything on its merits while not forgetting the Bigger Picture.

That’s not, in my mind, what is happening here.

I find the following just a little trite to take seriously.

When it comes to opinions this from George Galloway comes as close to my view as anything.

You can reach one viewpoint by only watching edited highlights - and edited highlights is what the mainstream media provides us time and time again.

I think it behooves us to look at the full interaction to get a true picture of what went down.

MSM will never ever allow that to happen and I doubt if many of the commenters (including Icke and Shilhavey) even bothered to stop long enough to see the full context.

Well, I did take the time to watch the full interaction between Zelensky and Trump / Vance and quite independently reached a conclusion quite similar to this:

Conservative commentator Richard Hanania lays out what happened this afternoon

I watched the entire press conference with Zelensky. There was 40 minutes of discussion up to the argument. Most people saw at most the last ten minutes. The whole video gives the proper context. When I first watched the argument without the proper context, I thought it was possible that Trump and Vance ambushed Zelensky or were even trying to humiliate him. That's not what happened. You had 40 minutes of calm conversation. Vance made a point that didn't attack Zelensky and wasn't even addressed to him, and Zelensky clearly started the argument. In the first 40 minutes, Zelensky kept trying to go beyond what was negotiated in the deal. When Trump was asked a question, it was always "we'll see." Zelensky made blanket assertions that there would be no negotiating with Putin, and that Russia would pay for the war. When Trump said that it was a tragedy that people on both sides were dying, Zelensky interjected that the Russians were the invaders. For his part, Trump made clear that the US would continue delivering military aid. All Zelensky had to do was remain calm for a few more minutes and they would've signed a deal. The argument started when Trump pointed out that it would be hard to make a deal if you talk about Putin the way Zelensky does. Vance interjects to make the reasonable point that Biden called Putin names and that didn't get us anywhere. The Zelensky/Trump dynamic was calm and stable. It was when Vance spoke that Zelensky started to interrogate him. Throughout the press conference to that point, everyone was making their arguments directly to the audience. Zelensky decided to challenge Vance and ask him hostile questions. He went back to his point that Putin never sticks to ceasefires, once again implying that negotiations are pointless. Why on earth would you do this? Then came the fight we all saw. Zelensky was minutes away from being home free, and he would have had the deal and new commitments from the Trump administration. The point Vance made was directed against Biden and the media, taking them to task for speaking in moralistic terms. This offended Zelensky, and that began the argument. I've been a fan of Zelensky up to this point, but this showed so much incompetence, if not emotional instability, that I don't see how he recovers from this. The relationship with the administration is broken. Ukraine should probably go with new leadership at this point.

This is a pretty decent article from Zero Hedge on the events:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-meets-zelensky-says-minerals-deal-be-signed-today-will-use-ukraine-rare-earths

Here is a balanced discussion of events from the Duran:

Then we have the response from the “laws-based order”

Who was the source?

In something that looks as if it was taken from the Soviet Pravda ( wild applause or бурные апполодимисменты) the British press talk about “crowds cheering Zelensky”.

How many people can you get into Downing Street without snarling it up?

In London, a crowd cheered as Zelensky arrived for talks with Starmer at his Downing Street office before a summit of European leaders that the Ukrainian president will attend on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

"I hope you heard some of that cheering in the street. That is the people of the United Kingdom coming out to demonstrate how much they support you... and our absolute determination to stand with you," Starmer told him.

Starmer told Zelensky he had "full backing across the United Kingdom".

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/543443/ukraine-crisis-crowds-cheer-as-zelensky-arrives-at-downing-street

You can hear a group of perhaps a dozen people shouting out to Zelensky out of sight.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s prime minister takes us yet further down the road to disaster by parroting the EU/UK line from the other side of the world.

If it was possible, the leader of the Opposition, Christopher Hipkins was even more pathetic.

Hipkins said he didn't believe Zelensky was being disrespectful. New Zealand should remain committed to an international system of rules and what was happening in Ukraine was not consistent with those rules, Hipkins told reporters at Te Matatini.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/543412/new-zealand-reaffirms-support-for-ukraine-after-disastrous-white-house-meeting

This must have made Chris’ day. He got thanks from the great midget.

ZELENSKY THANKS WOKE NZ PM FOR SUPPORT

The NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon continues to show public support for Zelensky.

Luxon says New Zealand "remains steadfast in its support" for Ukraine after what he called a "robust exchange" between its leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US president Donald Trump.

New Zealand has committed almost $32 million in humanitarian assistance to help conflict-affected Ukrainian communities. This includes: $21.5 million to support communities in Ukraine; and. $10.3 million to support Ukrainians displaced to neighbouring countries.

Luxon may be the leader of NZs biggest conservative party, however, National is anything but. He continues to push woke talking points and agendas, backing the globalists.

His latest post of support for Zelensky is no different

This is the only media where you will find a headline like this.

PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON HAS IGNITED A STORM OF CRITICISM AFTER POSTING A TWEET REAFFIRMING HIS GOVERNMENT’S “STEADFAST SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE” IN ITS WAR AGAINST RUSSIA.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Anthony Albanese for support of Ukraine

And now for something different…..

"They put people in jail in Britain for praying in their own homes, you know, silently" OK maybe in Orwellian named "buffer zones" but still... Trump does more for free speech in the UK than the Tories.

NATO chief Mark Rutte has said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he needs to find a way to restore his relationship with President Donald Trump after Friday's White House clash.

'It is important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American President and with the senior American leadership team,' Rutte told the BBC on Saturday, commenting on a call he had with Zelensky on Friday.

He described the meeting at the White House as 'unfortunate'.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14450369/NATO-chief-issues-warning-Zelensky-Trump-talks.html