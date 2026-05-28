Tony Blair: Electricity needed for data centres
Holyhekatuiteka@2ETEKA
🚩Tony Blair just dropped a bomb. Blair, one of the architects for the Paris Agreement and Net Zero has just said the UK needs to drop it or go bust from the cost of renewable energy. It follows the same sentiment recently trotted out by other globalist luminaries such as
Holyhekatuiteka @2ETEKA
Luxon triples down on the Paris Agreement. Nationals “Blue Greens” advisory group is a group of progressive (which is nearly all of National) MP’s within the party that lobby National for woke rubbish policy. On their website National proudly states the “Blue Greens is the
7:38 PM · May 27, 2026 · 6.45K Views
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