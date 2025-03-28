Hal Turner reports via his sources (and I have little reason to doubt him) that Iran has delivered its response to President Trump's letter through a message conveyed by the Sultanate of Oman.

1. Iran reaffirms that it will not negotiate directly with the United States, especially under the policy of maximum pressure, and it rejects the American approach categorically.



2. Iran states that it does not negotiate on behalf of any regional power, and that Iran does not dictate the foreign policy of other nations or groups, including Yemen's Ansarallah, which is an independent ally.



3. Iran states that it will not accept Trump's 'unrealistic conditions', and that the U.S. demands were so extensive that they cannot be entertained even hypothetically.



4. Iran warns unequivocally that any military or hostile action, whether by the United States or any of its 'stooges', will be met with an Iranian response that will encompass all U.S. military assets in the Middle East.

Join the dots

This is Canadian Prepper yesterday.

⚡BREAKING: RAPID NUCLEAR BOMBER BUILD UP! IRANS ECONOMY IS CRASHING! RADIOLOGICAL EVENT IMMINENT?!

And just out

⚡ALERT: Washington Insider Issues 30 DAY WARNING w/ Weichert Report

Washington insider and geopolitical expert stops in to discuss the situation the middle east and Ukraine.

Check out the Weichart report here @theweichertreport6668