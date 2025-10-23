Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mateo Bl's avatar
Mateo Bl
7h

FUCK TOMY ROBINSON RACIST MOTHER FUCKER

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
8hEdited

I wonder why Jews and especially Israelis haven't fought harder for Europe and America to resist Islamization. The main problem Europe and America face is Islamization. Islam is far far greater threat to Jews and Israel that any remnant anti-Semitism among Christians and Whites in general.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture