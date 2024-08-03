I think that whatever you think of Tommy Robinson, zionism and all, his film is worthy of being seen without being censored.

It has had 26 million views on X.

Or see it on You Tube as long as it stays there.

Going back a few years this documentary showed how he brought down BBC presstitute, John Sweeney

BBC 'journalist' @johnsweeneyroar tried to take me down and set up up as some kind of sexual predator for the BBC's flagship 'investigative documentary series' Panorama.

I exposed them all for who and what they are. LIARS AND THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

My social media accounts got cancelled shortly after this exposé.