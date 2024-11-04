I ought to condemn Tommy Robinson for his extreme zionist views but I know the history. He has held the truth about grooming gangs in the UK which whatever the UK state will pretend are Muslim (or rather, perhaps, Pakistani) and he has been suppressed by the fascist UK government.

He represents the British working class.

This interview with Tommy Robinson was suppressed on You Tube but (temporarily?) restored.

Why Tommy Robinson won't be Silenced: Stephen Yaxley-Lennon

It can also be viewed HERE

There is a Tommy Robinson channel on Telegram which I can follow on my Android tablet but this is what I get on my Apple Mac.