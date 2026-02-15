Seemorerocks

duck
44m

re the hammer account above, here a superb account of the jury finding the Filton Six not guilty on All charges despite uk judge repeatedly coercing the jury to find them guilty, he was warned that under 350 yr old legislation his actions (the judge) were totally un-acceptable, starmers prosecution are going to attempt re-trials and other harassment of the people who smashed the drone factory in Filton (Bristol) which was making drones for is-ra-hell to use in genocide...

https://www.declassifieduk.org/palestine-action-protesters-found-not-guilty-of-elbit-burglary/

declassified supply good journalism here on pirate rock

re yaxley, who incidentally admitted some time back on "social media" that he is a jew has always been an asset of mi6, initially 3 or 4 years ago folk laughed at me for saying... sorry ego requires I get that in.. :0/

the reason he cant be here anymore is that not only his "supporter base" but shall We say some of the more committed members of organisations like the british national party would probably arrange a place for him on a nice "weekend shoot in the country", excepting he'd be the quarry..

lines blur on pirate rock, the relationship between the ira and the civil service being a prime example, when the Conservative Party were bombed in Brighton many. many years ago:

http://news.bbc.co.uk/onthisday/hi/dates/stories/october/12/newsid_2531000/2531583.stm

the same folk that handle yaxley/robinson were in charge of security.... yeah? mi6 and the ira always had a very close thing going on, the ira supplied ALL of the cannabis in the uk at the exclusion of ALL others, no one was tolerated and those that disobeyed fell foul of the law, quick

the "solid" in the uk at that time was heavily laced with "largactil" (chlorpromazine):

https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/drugs-and-treatments/antipsychotics-a-z/chlorpromazine/

in effect the majority of the nation was taking regularly an anti-psychotic, pirate rock has always been a bit of a lab

the bomb attack on Canary Wharf (1996) which was where I lived has never been truly explained,

run fast tommy, cos yer days are numbered

