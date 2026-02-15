Tommy Robinson claims to be on the run from ISIS
There was once a time when I supported Tommy Robinson for his work on unmasking grooming gangs.
How times have changed!
ISIS — remember them? Tommy Robinson certainly does, because he’s on the run from them apparently:]
It looks like Robinson has put the ‘dick’ in ‘predicament’.
On the run
Tommy Robinson announced he was fleeing from ISIS in a video he voluntarily uploaded:
We don’t know why we’re giving him advice, but Tommy Robinson — if you’re on the run from international death squads — don’t publish a video from the airport you’re flying out of (have you thought this one through mate?)
In Tommy Robinson’s own words, he is:
A PRIORITY TARGET FOR ISIS!!!
We dunno, Tommy Robinson; it seems like they’ve got bigger things to worry about since they lost the caliphate.
We’re pretty sure we talk about Robinson more than ISIS does, and we wouldn’t even say he’s one of our priority targets.
Given the situation, many people are making the same point about Robinson’s predicament:
Others think Tommy is grifting his supporters (something he gets accused of quite a lot):
Many are asking how Robinson could leave his family:
There is a simple explanation to all this, and it’s that his family already left him:
The Israel connection
People have accused Tommy Robinson of telling porkies on the grounds that:
Reporting on Israel’s recent links with ISIS, Ed Sykes wrote for the Canary:
A week ago, MintPress News reported that Israel had been supporting extremist criminal militias in Gaza, with links to Daesh (Isis), as they looted humanitarian aid. And now, Israeli politicians – including war criminal prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself – are essentially confirming that.
On Robinson’s links to Israel, we covered his notorious humiliation tour of Israel which took place in October 2025. This saw many of his would-be compatriots on the far right raging about Robinson’s behaviour. Those gunning for little Tommy included the chinless remigration enthusiast Steve Laws:
All the best to Tommy Robinson, anyway, in his battle to stop doxing himself.
re the hammer account above, here a superb account of the jury finding the Filton Six not guilty on All charges despite uk judge repeatedly coercing the jury to find them guilty, he was warned that under 350 yr old legislation his actions (the judge) were totally un-acceptable, starmers prosecution are going to attempt re-trials and other harassment of the people who smashed the drone factory in Filton (Bristol) which was making drones for is-ra-hell to use in genocide...
https://www.declassifieduk.org/palestine-action-protesters-found-not-guilty-of-elbit-burglary/
declassified supply good journalism here on pirate rock
re yaxley, who incidentally admitted some time back on "social media" that he is a jew has always been an asset of mi6, initially 3 or 4 years ago folk laughed at me for saying... sorry ego requires I get that in.. :0/
the reason he cant be here anymore is that not only his "supporter base" but shall We say some of the more committed members of organisations like the british national party would probably arrange a place for him on a nice "weekend shoot in the country", excepting he'd be the quarry..
lines blur on pirate rock, the relationship between the ira and the civil service being a prime example, when the Conservative Party were bombed in Brighton many. many years ago:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/onthisday/hi/dates/stories/october/12/newsid_2531000/2531583.stm
the same folk that handle yaxley/robinson were in charge of security.... yeah? mi6 and the ira always had a very close thing going on, the ira supplied ALL of the cannabis in the uk at the exclusion of ALL others, no one was tolerated and those that disobeyed fell foul of the law, quick
the "solid" in the uk at that time was heavily laced with "largactil" (chlorpromazine):
https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/drugs-and-treatments/antipsychotics-a-z/chlorpromazine/
in effect the majority of the nation was taking regularly an anti-psychotic, pirate rock has always been a bit of a lab
the bomb attack on Canary Wharf (1996) which was where I lived has never been truly explained,
run fast tommy, cos yer days are numbered