There was once a time when I supported Tommy Robinson for his work on unmasking grooming gangs.

How times have changed!

ISIS — remember them? Tommy Robinson certainly does, because he’s on the run from them apparently:]

It looks like Robinson has put the ‘dick’ in ‘predicament’.

On the run

Tommy Robinson announced he was fleeing from ISIS in a video he voluntarily uploaded:

We don’t know why we’re giving him advice, but Tommy Robinson — if you’re on the run from international death squads — don’t publish a video from the airport you’re flying out of (have you thought this one through mate?)

In Tommy Robinson’s own words, he is:

A PRIORITY TARGET FOR ISIS!!!

We dunno, Tommy Robinson; it seems like they’ve got bigger things to worry about since they lost the caliphate.

We’re pretty sure we talk about Robinson more than ISIS does, and we wouldn’t even say he’s one of our priority targets.

Given the situation, many people are making the same point about Robinson’s predicament:

Others think Tommy is grifting his supporters (something he gets accused of quite a lot):

Many are asking how Robinson could leave his family:

There is a simple explanation to all this, and it’s that his family already left him:

The Israel connection

People have accused Tommy Robinson of telling porkies on the grounds that:

Reporting on Israel’s recent links with ISIS, Ed Sykes wrote for the Canary:

A week ago, MintPress News reported that Israel had been supporting extremist criminal militias in Gaza, with links to Daesh (Isis), as they looted humanitarian aid. And now, Israeli politicians – including war criminal prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself – are essentially confirming that.

On Robinson’s links to Israel, we covered his notorious humiliation tour of Israel which took place in October 2025. This saw many of his would-be compatriots on the far right raging about Robinson’s behaviour. Those gunning for little Tommy included the chinless remigration enthusiast Steve Laws:

All the best to Tommy Robinson, anyway, in his battle to stop doxing himself.