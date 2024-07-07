"We had a sample of the contents of a [C19 jab] vial...analyzed...[and there are]...radioactive materials amongst other things...they're turning us into electrical, synthetic biology, vaccine slaves, polymerized slaves."
Attorney Todd Callender describes for Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD (@DrAnaMihalcea how he and his team had the contents of a COVID-19 injection vial analyzed using mass spectrometry and found "radioactive materials amongst other things." Based on what his team found in the injection vial, as well as analysis of the bizarre white fibrous clots now being pulled from the dead bodies of COVID-"vaccinated" people, Callender says the jabs are causing the "polymerization of our species."
"If you can imagine that...they're turning us into electrical synthetic biology, vaccine slaves, polymerized slaves," Callender adds.
Transcription of clip:
"And, actually, it might have been your words that that led us down this road, but it really is the polymerization of humanity. And I didn't mean to be rude while I'm looking over here, but you and I you had served as a as an effective, expert witness to my law firm. We had a sample of the the contents of a vial that was actually injected into one of our clients. And, we had those contents analyzed mass spectrometry, but also some other testing that happened. There was 99 pages of what effectively are, pathogens, different materials, including barium-137 and cesium-137, radioactive materials amongst other things.
"Between seeing those being the contents of the shots and some of the other work that you have done, autopsies and, for instance, clots coming out of cadavers that our friend Richard was was pulling out, We kinda understand quite a bit more about what's happening. And you, I think, coined the term. It's the polymerization of our species. They are literally turning us into some kind of a plastic, including metal components. For example, we found that there was tin in these big white rubbery clots. We found that they also serve the purpose of being an antenna. Why? Because when cesium-137 is combined with living tissue, it changes that tissue, whether it's a plant or an animal or anything else, into a transducer, transceiver, receiver, and amplifier.
"If you can imagine that, ladies and gentlemen, they're turning us into electrical synthetic biology, vaccine slaves, polymerized slaves. That's the only way I really know how to put it."
The unexplained rise in children's deaths in Alberta since 2021.
These doctors in Canada reveal a horrifying truth about the unexplained rise in children's deaths in Alberta since 2021.
"The number of unexplained deaths didn't increase by 350%; it actually rose by 3328%."
This statistic is according to the Alberta Health Services in Canada.
FIELD THEORY, THE COMMON COLD AND PANDEMICS (THERE IS NO VIRUS)
We get seasonal influenza when our cells build up toxins; ingest/inject. We cyclically purge toxins from our body to bring the electromagnetic frequency (EMF) of our cells into balance with the changing EMF in our environment.
THE CATALYSTS
1) Seasonal Earth Tilt
Earth's axis-tilt changes the angular momentum of its electromagnetic field, which, via inductance, re-calibrates our weaker, cellular EMF. All magnetic fields are torroidal in nature. All cells have a weak electrical charge. The Earth has a magnetic field, which, via inductance, shapes the magnetic field of our cells, such as a strong magnet warps/re-aligns the field of a weaker magnet. Field Theory is not just hypothesis.
2) New EMF Tech
New, wide-spread EMF tech precedes all "pandemics"; an undeniable fact, which includes the COV-2 “pandemic” that started when Wuhan launched/activated the first city-wide 5G towers in China. When environmental electromagnetic frequencies/polarity change, it causes, via inductance, the body to re-calibrate EMF/polarity on a molecular level, which triggers a natural detox process/cycle that brings cellular EMF of our cells into homeostasis with our environment.
PANDEMICS CAUSED BY EMF INDUCTION
1918: Spanish Flu - The flu Exploded with the distribution of WW1 radio comm / Ten million Bell phones in service across US by 1918.
1957: Asian Flu - Hong Kong television began May 1957
2003: SARS - From 2002-2003, 3G networks launched globally
2019: COVID-19 - Wuhan activated 1,580 5G towers mid-October, 2019. 5G deployed worldwide 2019.
3) Injected/Ingested Toxins
REAL DEATH STATS
Close to 600 Million dead and injured and then this came out: https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-james-thorp-585-million-global?publication_id=581065
Real sudden death numbers (stats): Global shipments of smart phones down 4% annually since 2020 (hundreds of millions), huge drop in telecom + movie streaming subscribers. With openvaers.com stats factored in, we get 600 million dead and injured. Factor in declining birth rate (vaxx induced), we get 2.8% annual loss of global population that adds up to billions in the next 5-10 years. Death in correction facilities are up 56% since 2019.
Sky News - Airlines Warn Passenger not to Fly if Vaccinated
This report came and went June 2021 - Covered it up and forgotten!
MY PERSONAL SELF-HEALING INSIGHTS - I'M NOT A DR. BUT MAYBE THAT'S A GOOD THING FOR NOW
• Practical Self-Healing Insight - RIFE, Autophagy, Energy, Frequency, Stem Cells
"It's the polymerization of our species. They are literally turning us into some kind of a plastic, including metal components." I wonder at our globalist materials science in a networked A.I. deep black than black dark project running for years and still I do doubt based on the work done it is human born from the human mind. Not a Satanic sect managing Big Science but aliens, non-human.
La Quinta Columna's observation is that this biotechnology is not human agency. I would be unsurprised if this was qua truth. A polymerization of our species seems mighty inhuman to me.