"We had a sample of the contents of a [C19 jab] vial...analyzed...[and there are]...radioactive materials amongst other things...they're turning us into electrical, synthetic biology, vaccine slaves, polymerized slaves."

Attorney Todd Callender describes for Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD (@DrAnaMihalcea how he and his team had the contents of a COVID-19 injection vial analyzed using mass spectrometry and found "radioactive materials amongst other things." Based on what his team found in the injection vial, as well as analysis of the bizarre white fibrous clots now being pulled from the dead bodies of COVID-"vaccinated" people, Callender says the jabs are causing the "polymerization of our species."

"If you can imagine that...they're turning us into electrical synthetic biology, vaccine slaves, polymerized slaves," Callender adds.

Transcription of clip:

"And, actually, it might have been your words that that led us down this road, but it really is the polymerization of humanity. And I didn't mean to be rude while I'm looking over here, but you and I you had served as a as an effective, expert witness to my law firm. We had a sample of the the contents of a vial that was actually injected into one of our clients. And, we had those contents analyzed mass spectrometry, but also some other testing that happened. There was 99 pages of what effectively are, pathogens, different materials, including barium-137 and cesium-137, radioactive materials amongst other things.

"Between seeing those being the contents of the shots and some of the other work that you have done, autopsies and, for instance, clots coming out of cadavers that our friend Richard was was pulling out, We kinda understand quite a bit more about what's happening. And you, I think, coined the term. It's the polymerization of our species. They are literally turning us into some kind of a plastic, including metal components. For example, we found that there was tin in these big white rubbery clots. We found that they also serve the purpose of being an antenna. Why? Because when cesium-137 is combined with living tissue, it changes that tissue, whether it's a plant or an animal or anything else, into a transducer, transceiver, receiver, and amplifier.

"If you can imagine that, ladies and gentlemen, they're turning us into electrical synthetic biology, vaccine slaves, polymerized slaves. That's the only way I really know how to put it."

Rest of the interview is HERE

As of when I post this this video is still upcoming.

The unexplained rise in children's deaths in Alberta since 2021.

These doctors in Canada reveal a horrifying truth about the unexplained rise in children's deaths in Alberta since 2021.

"The number of unexplained deaths didn't increase by 350%; it actually rose by 3328%."

This statistic is according to the Alberta Health Services in Canada.