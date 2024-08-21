Whilst there appears to be a sort of interregnum, at least in the Middle East I am going to rely on others to collect headlines.

For several years I followed TruNews every day.

However, I stopped when they made one of their major changes by making it available to subscribers only apart from brief segments posted on social media which I found unsatisfactory.

Now, I am delighted to see that they have made another major changes and gone back to publishing on their website.

Not only that but they have started posting headlines on their Telegram channel.

'A DEAL ISN'T CERTAIN,' NETANYAHU TELLS HOSTAGES' FAMILIES.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo on Tuesday and will continue to Doha, where he will attempt to persuade intermediaries to exert further pressure on Hamas to continue talks for a hostage release and cease-fire deal following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's acceptance of the American bridging proposal.

ISRAEL SAYS BODIES OF SIX HOSTAGES HAVE BEEN RECOVERED FROM GAZA.

An overnight operation in Khan Younis in southern Gaza recovered the bodies of Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Chaim Peri, all civilians abducted from their homes in kibbutzim adjacent to Israel’s barrier wall with the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

JOE BIDEN'S DELAYED DNC SPEECH PAST PRIME TIME RAISES QUESTIONS.

The keynote address, in which the elderly president officially passed on the baton to Kamala Harris and wound up a 50-plus year career in politics, was delivered in the middle of the night. He began at almost 10:30 p.m. local time at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, which meant those hoping to watch until he finished speaking had to stay up until after midnight on the East Coast.

PARVOVIRUS OR ‘SLAPPED CHEEK DISEASE’ IS ON THE RISE, CDC WARNS.

A respiratory disease known as parvovirus B19 is on the rise in the U.S. among all age groups, according to a recent advisory from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus typically causes a blotchy rash on the cheeks that appears as if someone has slapped them — hence its nickname, "slapped cheek disease."

"Parvovirus can be a very mild infection in many people, but if you are pregnant or are immunocompromised in any way, you are at a much greater risk of serious illness," Dr. Aaron Glatt, chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital on Long Island, New York, told Fox News Digital.

HOSTAGE’S MOTHER CLAIMS MOSSAD CHIEF TOLD HER DEAL ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ BECAUSE OF POLITICS.

Testifying before an independent civilian commission of inquiry on Tuesday, the mother of one of the 105 hostages remaining in Gaza claimed that Mossad director David Barnea had told her that a hostage deal is impossible to achieve in the current political reality. The Mossad later denied he had said this.

Recalling what she described as a private discussion with the intelligence chief around May, Einav Zangauker quoted Barnea as saying that “unfortunately, in the current political constellation, a deal to release the hostages is impossible.”

FORMER SAUDI OFFICIAL ALLEGES MBS FORGED KING’S SIGNATURE ON YEMEN WAR DECREE.

A former Saudi official alleged in a report that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman forged the signature of his father on the royal decree that launched the kingdom’s years-long, stalemated war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

RUSSIA OFFERS SAFE HAVEN FOR PEOPLE TRYING TO ESCAPE WESTERN LIBERAL IDEALS.

Moscow will provide assistance to any foreigners who want to escape the neoliberal ideals being put forward in their countries and move to Russia, where traditional values reign supreme, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws."

KURSK INCURSION PROVES PUTIN’S RED LINES ARE A BLUFF, SAYS ZELENSKY.

Ukraine’s audacious invasion of Russian territory proves that Kremlin threats of retaliation are nothing but a bluff, President Zelensky declared, urging allies to ignore President Putin’s so-called “red lines” and loosen restrictions on Ukraine’s use of western-supplied weapons.

Restrictions were placed on the use of western weapons against Russian territory from the beginning of the 2022 invasion due to fears that their use would trigger a wider conflict between NATO and Russia.

RUSSIANS BAFFLED AFTER PUTIN'S 'SPACE TROOPS' DEPLOYED AS INFANTRY IN KURSK.

Russians have been left baffled after President Vladimir Putin deployed his so-called "space troops" to defend the Kursk region due to a manpower shortage amid a Ukrainian incursion.

Since Kyiv launched its surprise incursion on August 6 in Kursk, which borders Ukraine's Sumy region, Ukrainian forces have seized control of 1,250 square kilometers (482 square miles) of Russian territory and 92 settlements in Kursk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

UKRAINE BLOWS UP $200M WORTH OF RUSSIAN FUEL WITH DRONE STRIKE ON DEPOT.

Russian firefighters are battling a three-day inferno in the southwest of the country, after a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil storage depot ignited the facility's diesel reserves.

On Saturday Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev said that Russian air defense forces had repelled an attack by a Ukrainian UAV in the town of Proletarsk, located around 150 miles from the Ukrainian border. A day later, however, Golubev said that fallen debris from the UAV had landed on the industrial warehouses at the Proletarsk state reserve fuel facility, igniting a fire which Russian authorities have since struggled to contain.

From Blazing Press.

🔴JUST IN❗️ — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting in Doha with Qatari Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has been cancelled, according a US official who says the Qatari King is unwell to Voice of America

🔴 BREAKING — Politico reports that Gaza deal is on verge of collapse after both Prime-Minister Netanyahu and Hamas refused to accept the deal as it is.

Tell me something I didn't already know please.

🔴 NEW — Israeli Channel 13: Israeli Army negotiation official refused to participate in the talks in Cairo, considering them useless due to Netanyahu's intransigence.

🔴NEW — Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing negotiating team officials: Netanyahu seeks to blow up negotiations through today's statements.

While the world is watching the cease-fire deal between Israel and HAMAS, Israel and Hezbollah are increasing their attacks on each other the past 2 days.

Earlier today, Hezbollah launched between 95-120 rockets and drones into Israel.

Tonight, Israel is taking out Hezbollah above ground rocket and munitions depot and storage areas, for the 2nd night in a row. Israel has an estimated target bank in Lebanon of 4,000 targets.

Hezbollah does not like Israel bombing their weapons depots for 2 nights in a row. Hezbollah was quoted after tonight's significant attack in Baalbek:

“Hezbollah will respond more broadly, Israel will not be allowed to implement the new equation of attacks deep within the country."

Reports indicate that Israel also eliminated several more Hezbollah terrorists in a single strike on a weapons warehouse.

🔴 BREAKING: Massive airstrike reportedly conducted by Israel inside Lebanon

🔴JUST IN - Kamala campaign reports raising around $500M in one month; brings total amount raised to more than $1B.

Kamala Harris Has a New COVID Vax Mandate for All Campaign Employees

🚨The World Economic Forum Is Warning That There Will Be Destabilizing Shock Events Between Now and the November Elections

The three warnings include:

1. A cyber pandemic, which is intentional.

2. The emergence of a new global extremist group.

3. Fast-tracked climate change disasters, including a sudden sea-level rise that will submerge an island nation.

There are 77 days left until the US election day.

Dr. Peter Hotez suggested that Homeland Security and the Justice Department should be enlisted against “anti-vaxxers” in the US.

And internationally, Hotez said, NATO should be deployed against those who refuse to get 💉vaccinated.

⚠️BREAKING❗️ — New York Times reports that President Joe Biden ordered United States Armed forces to prepare for possible nuclear confrontations with Russian Federation, People's Republic of China, and North Korea all at once

🚨Klaus Schwab's Personal Advisor, Yuval Noah Harari Warns of a New Militaristic Dictatorship

"The U.S.A. might soon have to deal with a new militaristic dictatorship in the Middle East, armed not only with nuclear capabilities, but also with advanced cyber-weapons able to strike anywhere in the world."

🚨NATO's Article 5: Cyber Attacks Now Considered Acts of War

At the Singapore defense summit, Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee, declared that NATO has agreed a significant cyber attack on a member state could trigger Article 5, potentially drawing the alliance into war.

Bauer emphasized that if a cyber attack disrupts essential societal services to the point of societal dysfunction, it is akin to a physical attack and warrants a similar response.