Russia, Iran & China: A Secret Pact? - Alastair Crooke

A high-stakes game of geopolitics is unfolding, with Russia, Iran, and China positioning themselves for a power shift. Discover why the West might be underestimating this alliance and how the Middle East, security, and future economic growth are deeply intertwined. Former MI6 Alastair Crooke and ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson share their exclusive insights.

Mohammad Marandi & Amb. Chas Freeman: Ticking Toward War? U.S. & Iran at a Dangerous Crossroads

How the USA Will Start WW3 in IRAN w Brian Berletec

BREAKING: US Will No Longer "be Mediators" in RU/UKR War Lt Col Daniel Davis & Glenn Ignazio

Washington has said it will no longer mediate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia after despot Vladimir Putin refused to sign a ceasefire deal.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said last night that the US will be changing 'the methodology of how we contribute... in that we will not be the mediators.'

'But we are not going to fly around the world at the drop of a hat to mediate meetings, that it is now between the two parties,' the former Fox News host added.

'Now is the time that they need to present and develop concrete ideas about how this conflict is going to end. It's going to be up to them.'

The day before the announcement, Trump approved his administration's first arms export to Kyiv.

He informed Congress that he would approve exporting at least $50million (£38million) in arms to Ukraine.

This is the first time the president has approved an export deal since taking office in January, and came just a few weeks after the US put all military aid being sent to Ukraine under review.

It comes just days after Ukraine signed a major minerals deal with the US.

Donald Trump's (pictured alongside Volodymyr Zelensky) administration has revealed it is pulling out of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The agreement, which is yet to be approved by the Ukrainian Parliament, is considerably less exploitative than the initial deal proposed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this year, but will still see Washington profit extensively from Ukrainian natural resources.

It was hoped the US commitment to invest in Ukrainian infrastructure could facilitate ceasefire negotiations as Bessent said the agreement will show the 'Russian leadership that there is no daylight between the Ukrainian people and the American people, between our goals'.

Bessent said prior to the US' decision to pull out of its mediating role that the signing of the deal 'signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centred on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term'.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, declared that the signing of the minerals deal was the 'first result' of the meeting he had with Trump at the Vatican during the pope's funeral and called the agreement 'truly historic'.

Last night, US Vice President JD Vance declared he doesn't see an end to the Russia-Ukraine war 'any time soon' as Secretary for State Marco Rubio admitted Donald Trump needs to find a breakthrough quickly in ceasefire negotiations.

'It's going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict,' Vance said in an interview on Fox News with host Bret Baier.

'It's not going anywhere, Bret. It's not going to end any time soon.'

He went on to admit that it was difficult to be confident that an end to the war was in sight, because the Russians and Ukrainians 'have to take the final step' and 'come to their senses', before trivialising Russia's invasion of its sovereign neighbour.

'For the Ukrainians, yes, of course they are angry that they were invaded, but are we going to continue to lose thousands and thousands of soldiers over a few miles of territory this or that way?' Vance said.

Russia said on Friday its forces were continuing to create a 'security strip' in border areas of Ukraine's Sumy region after driving Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region, just across the border in western Russia.

Ukraine says its forces still have a foothold in Kursk, where it staged an incursion in August to try to distract Russian forces and win leverage in any future peace talks, but that it is concerned about a possible Russian advance into Sumy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that Russia should look to create a buffer zone in the Sumy region to guard against any future potential Ukrainian incursions.

'Units of the North group of forces have completed the rout of Ukrainian Armed Forces formations in the Kursk region,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

'The creation of a 'security strip' in the border areas of Ukraine's Sumy region continues.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14672053/US-Russia-Ukraine-peace-talks.html?s=09

Alex Krainer Reveals KEY INTEL on PLANNED Ground Invasion into Russia!

NATO’s military exercises and rising geopolitical tensions signal a potential war in Europe by 2025-2030, as Western powers grapple with instability and shifting alliances, particularly concerning Iran and Ukraine.

Geopolitical Predictions

Britain is predicted to be the first domino to fall between Q3 2025 and Q2 2026, triggered by elections, fiscal deterioration, social uprisings, pound collapse, and 6% gilt yields. Europe is on the verge of a World War II-style conflict, with unprecedented NATO exercises along Russia’s western borders, preparing for a potential invasion from Provilius to Adessa. China is finding common ground with Europe amidst the US-EU trade war, potentially forming an EU-China partnership that could mediate between Europe and Russia.

Military and Strategic Concerns

The US military’s struggles in Yemen, including an F-18 falling overboard, demonstrate weakness and raise concerns about preparedness for potential conflicts, such as with Iran. The Brookings Institute’s 2009 paper outlines strategies to topple Iran, including presenting a “good deal” and using a good cop bad cop setup with the US and Israel. Iran’s parliament’s “strategic patience” strategy of not responding to Israeli attacks aims to avoid giving Netanyahu the war he needs to save his political career.

Economic and Technological Shifts

Elon Musk’s responsibilities at Tesla have been reduced, suggesting he may be on his way out soon, though he continues to post on Twitter. China’s Belt and Road Initiative offers deals and relations to countries, potentially deflating war drives in Europe through economic integration and significant investments.

Global Power Dynamics