As part of putting my story out on Lower Hutt and Alicetown I remembered that in 2022 there was a flurry of headlines about the Herataunga Block at Hutt Hospital being closed down because it was “earthquake-prone”.

Uncertainty looms for Hutt hospital and health services in the wider Wellington region after the main building was this week deemed earthquake prone.

The DHB told 1News they are in their planning stages as to how to relocate patients and services out of the building which houses around 79% of the hospitals bed.

“We have to find out where these patients can go. We’re talking to private providers, private hospitals, aged care facilities, looking at where Capital and Coast Health can help out and even looking at possibly the region,” says the Chief Medical Officer at Hutt Valley DHB, John Tait.

He says patients will be taken off site but “hopefully we’ll be able to build some temporary buildings that will enable them to come back”.

https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/05/18/questions-remain-over-where-hutt-hospital-patients-will-go/

NO FOLLOW-UP

As usual, there was ZERO follow-up and the public would be none-the -wiser, only knowing that Hutt Hospital is still there.

But what has happened?

Thanks only to AI, I was able to get an update.

It turns out the whole thing is still hanging over the heads of the community - although we might lose any meaningful health care before we lose the hospital.

In 2023, Hutt City Council lifted the earthquake-prone notice for the Heretaunga Block (the main block that was causing concern

Published: 12 December 2023

Hutt City Council has determined that the Heretaunga Block at Hutt Hospital is no longer earthquake-prone under section 133AK of the Building Act 2004.

Te Whatu Ora on behalf of Hutt Hospital has submitted additional engineering information to Hutt City Council regarding the Heretaunga Block’s seismic status. This includes an additional engineering review of the precast panels on the Heretaunga Block which was the main contributor to the building’s earthquake-prone status.

https://www.huttcity.govt.nz/people-and-communities/news/2023/earthquake-prone-notice-lifted-for-heretaunga-block-at-hutt-hospital?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The new assessment rated the building at 35% NBS (New Building Standard), up from 15% in the earlier (2022) draft

Because 34% is the usual cutoff for “earthquake prone,” this rating means the building is no longer classed that way.

Details from the Seismic Assessment

The 2022 Detailed Seismic Assessment (DSA) had identified the precast concrete panels on the outside of the building as a major weakness.

The peer review (by engineering firms) later re-examined how those panels are connected, and found the building’s performance was better than first assumed.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/504620/better-quake-rating-for-hutt-hospital-s-main-block-clears-way-for-improvements?utm_source=chatgpt.com

According to Hutt City Council’s own documentation, while parts of the building were under 34% NBS, the primary structural elements are rated at or above 34% NBS.

https://www.huttcity.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0022/39118/HCC-role-in-EQ-status-11-December-23.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com

In February 2024, Hutt City Council issued an earthquake-prone building notice for the Clock Tower block at Hutt Hospital .

This block is classified as a priority building , so Te Whatu Ora has 7.5 years (from notice) to either strengthen it or demolish.

A council memorandum from Jan 2024 confirms that the engineering assessment was accepted, and the building is officially determined to be earthquake-prone.

https://www.huttcity.govt.nz/people-and-communities/news/2024/earthquake-prone-building-notice-issued-for-clock-tower-block-at-hutt-hospital?utm_source=chatgpt.com

In July 2025, Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) announced that a building housing the cafeteria and kitchen at the hospital campus has been issued an EPB (Earthquake-Prone Building) notice

This building’s non-structural elements (i.e. not primary structural frame) are rated below 34% NBS.

https://www.tewhatuora.govt.nz/corporate-information/news-and-updates/an-earthquake-prone-building-notice-has-been-issued-for-hutt-hospital?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Te Whatu Ora is considering options to strengthen it , but notes that the building is safe to continue using for now , and there’s no imminent risk of collapse

Under the Building Act, both the Heretaunga Block and the Clock Tower are “priority buildings,” which means shorter timeframes for remediation. Hutt City Council+1

According to Hutt City Council’s own seismic information page, remediation deadlines have been extended in some cases under recent legislative changes.

In other words, the fate of the Hutt Hospital is still hanging over our heads