I had only just come off a discussion between Syriana Analysis’ Kevork Almassian and Mahmoud Almassian in which they said that the Israelis had not made up their mind about a response to Iran’s latest attack and raised the possibility of a cyber attack when this news came through, first from Hal Turner…

Reports are starting to come in CLAIMING Iran is now under intense cyber-attack. The reports say that absolutely **ALL** of Iran's critical infrastructure is under attack and "being wrecked by it."

There is, as yet, NO CONFIRMATION, about these alleged attacks.

More if and when I get it.

UPDATE 3:29 PM EDT --

CONFIRMED! A government source inside Iran has CONFRIMED all three branches of the Iran government are presently under "crippling" cyber-attack.

Moreover, the source also says Iran's NUCLEAR PROGRAM is also being hit.

More as I get it.

UPDATE 3:44 PM EDT --

New (Second) Source: "All three branches of Iran's government - the judiciary, the legislature and the executive branch - have been hit by heavy cyberattacks, and their information stolen,"

This second source went on to say "Our nuclear facilities have also been targeted by cyberattacks, as well as networks like fuel distribution, municipal networks, transportation networks, ports, and similar sectors. These are just part of a long list of various areas across the country that have been attacked."

…And then confirmed…..

https://cedarnews.net/newstasks/771535/iran-under-cyber-attack-complete-shutdown-3-branches-of-gov/