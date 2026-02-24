To understand the potential ulterior motives, one must look beyond drugs to a more foundational resource: precious metals. Mexico is the world’s largest producer of silver, a critical strategic mineral with immense monetary and industrial value. As of 2026, with silver prices at $87.20 per ounce and a looming physical shortage threatening the paper markets like the COMEX, control over such resources is a matter of national -- and imperial -- security.

An engineered crisis of state failure in Mexico could create the perfect humanitarian or security pretext for a U.S. intervention aimed not just at cartels, but at securing these vital mineral assets. This aligns with a long history of U.S. foreign policy where military action follows resource interests, a pattern documented in analyses of oil geopolitics where nations use “resource nationalism” or “resource pragmatism” to advance economic and foreign policy goals. Securing Mexico’s silver mines would be a prize of incalculable worth in an era of currency devaluation and commodity scarcity.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-02-23-trapped-in-chaos-the-cartel-war-zone.html

Freddie Ponton

21st Century Wire

A resort city under martial law. Thousands of tourists are trapped in hotel lobbies. The international airport shuttered as smoke rose from burning barricades. This is Puerto Vallarta in February 2026, not after a natural disaster, but after the Mexican state eliminated Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the most wanted capo of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The violence that followed his death did not erupt from nowhere. It was armed, trained, financed and mapped by a global security and weapons system that connects Arizona gun shows to Israeli military contractors, a new US military‑led task force in Colorado Springs to the mountain roads of Tapalpa, and the battlefields of Ukraine to the skies over Michoacán.

https://21stcenturywire.com/2026/02/23/mexico-the-hidden-transnational-war-behind-el-menchos-death/

Mexico's Defense Secretary says 80% of the weapons seized from cartels are of US origin

Mexico’s Interpol has arrested 35 year old Israel member of drug cartel

