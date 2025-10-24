I have a story to tell.
I would have told you that this was just a storm had I not seen, on the first “fine” day after the storm a sky that was covered In thin clouds in straight lines that looked as if it had gone through a comb.
Beaming, I call it - signs of HAARP-like electromagnetic radiation.
No photos, sorry.
I had a vision of telling someone, “Look!”. The reply was “conspiracy theory!”.
My response? “I didn’t say anything! I asked a question”
That harks back to a real experience when I tried to get friends to look at something similar through dark glasses.
The response? “Nice glasses!"