There is so much news coming thick-and-fast, that I scarcely have the time or energy to cover it, so I may restrict myself to the excellent summaries by Lioness of Judah .

There is no doubt that Trump has an electoral mandate from the population to "clear the swamp”.

See coverage from Trunews from yesterday.

The Left are jumping up and down and saying this is a coup.

Here is commentary from an upstart British leftie that I came across, which is illustrative.

Here is a tweet from Richard Willett of Ickonic

I do not see that one can impute motives to Trump and Musk based solely on an article from the Guardian. The second part may be demonstratively true but it does not necessarily have connection with the first part, about USAID.

Let me tell you my worries up front.

I am excited by all the revelations about USAID and would hope that it leads to meaningful action, not just to a shift to the State Department and a continuation of “business as usual”.

As an illustration of the nonsense we had under Biden, we have this:

I, however, don’t have the energy to convey everything that is being revealed.

Essentially, since 9/11, and especially during the 4-year Biden regime the constitution has been essentially eviscerated and the entire US polity has become hopelessly corrupt. It would take very radical measures (which we are seeing), to correct this.

My worry is that in what is essentially designed to restore the Constitution the measures may be so hasty and radical (not to say, unconstitutional) that the patient (the constitutional, democratic republic) may die.

Rather than just give my own opinion I decided to consult with someone else.

Who better than Elon Musk’s Grok?

Unfortunately, I have lost the original dialog in which, after some long-winded responses I got Grok to admit that the whole thing is unconstitutional. However, I have managed to recreate some of it.

Asking whether there was precedent for this, I got the following response:

“The establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by presidential decree under President Donald Trump in 2025 can be compared to historical precedents, although there isn't a direct one-to-one match:

Grace Commission (1982): Under President Ronald Reagan, the Private Sector Survey on Cost Control (commonly known as the Grace Commission after its leader, J. Peter Grace) was established. It was a private-sector initiative aimed at identifying waste and inefficiencies in the federal government. While not set up by an executive order per se, it was a significant effort to reform government efficiency, similar in spirit to DOGE. However, it was more of an advisory body and not integrated into the government structure as DOGE appears to be.

National Performance Review (1993): During the Clinton administration, this initiative, later renamed the National Partnership for Reinventing Government, was aimed at streamlining government operations. It was led by Vice President Al Gore and involved a comprehensive review of how government could be run more efficiently. This was more formally structured within the government compared to the Grace Commission but still operated somewhat independently of direct presidential decree integration into the executive branch like DOGE.

U.S. Digital Service (USDS): Created by President Barack Obama in 2014, this service was designed to improve the digital services of the U.S. government. The USDS was part of the Office of Management and Budget but not established with the same fanfare or with the broad mandate of government efficiency as DOGE. However, Trump's executive order rebrands and expands upon this by turning it into the "U.S. DOGE Service."

In terms of direct precedents by presidential decree:

Executive Orders: Presidents have historically used executive orders to establish or reorganize government entities. However, the specific nature of DOGE, combining a focus on efficiency with IT modernization within the Executive Office of the President, doesn't have an exact precedent. The closest might be the reorganization plans under various presidents to streamline government operations, but these typically involved Congress more directly, unlike the apparent unilateral action with DOGE.

Legal and Operational Challenges: The approach taken with DOGE, particularly in light of the legal challenges regarding its compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), highlights a unique aspect of its creation. Unlike typical advisory bodies, DOGE was integrated directly into the government structure, potentially sidestepping some transparency and advisory committee regulations, which has led to lawsuits questioning its legal foundation and operations.

In summary, while there are historical efforts aimed at improving government efficiency or modernizing government services, the creation of DOGE by executive order, with its specific focus and organizational placement, stands somewhat unique in terms of direct presidential action to form such an entity. However, it builds upon the legacy of previous government reform initiatives, adapting them to the current political and technological context.”

Pretty minor compard to Musk’s DOGE!

I then asked:

Put simply, is the setting up of DOGE, which has powers to oversee all federal departments overseen by someone who is not elected, constitutional?

The constitutionality of setting up DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) with powers to oversee all federal departments under someone who is not elected would hinge on several legal and constitutional principles:

Separation of Powers: The U.S. Constitution outlines a separation of powers among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. The executive branch, headed by the President, has broad authority to organize its internal structure. However, any agency or department with significant oversight powers over other federal departments might be scrutinized for potentially overstepping executive authority or infringing on legislative oversight. Appointment and Removal Power: The Appointments Clause (Article II, Section 2) outlines that the President appoints "Officers of the United States" with Senate consent, but how this applies to heads of new agencies or departments can be complex. If the head of DOGE is considered an "officer," Senate confirmation might be required unless the role is structured as part of the President's direct staff or under another mechanism like the civil service. Non-delegation Doctrine: This principle suggests that Congress cannot delegate its legislative powers to another branch or agency. If DOGE were to have law-making or policy-setting authority over other departments, it could be challenged under this doctrine unless Congress explicitly delegates such powers, which seems unlikely in this scenario where the establishment is by executive order. Accountability and Oversight: The Constitution implies a system where government actions are accountable to elected officials. An unelected official having broad oversight powers without direct accountability to the electorate or Congress could be seen as problematic. However, if this oversight is advisory or part of executive management, it might fall within the President's executive powers. Judicial Review: The Supreme Court has the power to review executive actions for constitutionality. Past cases like Humphrey's Executor v. United States (1935) and Morrison v. Olson (1988) have dealt with the limits of executive control over independent agencies or officers, but each case has its nuances.

Given these considerations:

If DOGE's powers are strictly advisory or focused on efficiency without policy-making or enforcement capabilities, it might be constitutional under the broad executive powers.

However, if DOGE has significant control or can dictate policy across federal departments without checks by elected officials or legislative bodies, it could face constitutional challenges regarding separation of powers, delegation, or oversight.

Simply put, while the President has latitude to organize the executive branch, the specific powers, accountability mechanisms, and oversight capabilities of DOGE would determine its constitutionality. Without detailed legal scrutiny or a court ruling, it's not possible to definitively state whether it's constitutional or not, but there are clear areas where legal challenges could arise.

I then asked:

Are there any signs that the setting up of DOGE is being put to the democratic vote of Congress?

Based on the available information:

Congressional Involvement: There are indications that Congress is involved with DOGE, but not necessarily in a way that involves a democratic vote for its establishment. For instance, there are mentions of a "Senate DOGE caucus" led by Senator Joni Ernst and a similar group in the House of Representatives, suggesting that Congress is engaging with the concept, possibly in a supportive or oversight capacity rather than through formal legislative action.

Lack of Congressional Approval: Several posts on X and news articles discuss that DOGE was established by executive order without explicit congressional authorization or funding. This implies that there hasn't been a formal democratic vote in Congress to set up DOGE as an official government agency. Instead, it appears to have been created unilaterally by the President.

Legislative Actions: While there's no explicit mention of putting DOGE to a vote, there are signs of legislative activities around it: Congresswoman Val Hoyle's involvement in the DOGE Caucus suggests some level of legislative interest or oversight, but this is more about engagement than approval. Discussions about congressional hearings, potential investigations, and legislative action regarding DOGE's recommendations or operations imply that Congress might react to DOGE's activities, but this is post-establishment rather than involvement in its creation.

Public and Congressional Sentiment: Posts on X indicate skepticism or opposition from some quarters within Congress regarding DOGE's authority, effectiveness, or legitimacy without congressional endorsement. For example, statements like "DOGE has no mandate from Congress" and "DOGE was lawfully created by Congress" (despite the latter being contested) show a mixed reception.

Based on this information, there are no clear signs that the setting up of DOGE itself was put to a democratic vote by Congress. Instead, Congress appears to be dealing with DOGE's implications and operations post-facto, through caucuses, oversight, and potential legislative responses to its activities. If there were to be a vote, it would likely be on specific legislative actions related to DOGE's recommendations or funding, rather than its establishment.

Is such a vote likely to be put to Congress in the near future?

Based on the information available, here's an assessment of the likelihood of Congress voting on the establishment of DOGE in the near future:

Current Congressional Dynamics: With Donald Trump as President and considering the political alignment in Congress, the GOP controls both the House and Senate. There's an indication of enthusiasm from some Republican lawmakers to engage with DOGE's initiatives, as seen with the formation of DOGE caucuses and the engagement of figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Joni Ernst. However, this engagement doesn't necessarily translate into a vote for its formal establishment.

Legal and Constitutional Challenges: Several sources mention legal challenges against DOGE on constitutional grounds, particularly focusing on its structure and operation outside of traditional government frameworks. This might push Congress to take action, either to formalize DOGE through legislation or to challenge its authority. However, given the political climate, there's a stronger inclination towards the former among some Republicans.

Public and Congressional Sentiment: Posts on X and news articles reflect skepticism about DOGE's legitimacy without congressional approval. This sentiment could increase pressure for some form of legislative action, either to affirm or deny DOGE's standing. However, the immediate push seems more towards oversight or support for DOGE's proposed actions rather than a vote on its creation.

Practical Considerations: Political Will: The Republican majority might not see the need for a vote if they perceive DOGE as functioning effectively under executive order. Legislative action might only be taken if there's significant pushback from within the party or if Democrats rally enough support to force a vote. Timing: Given the posts on X suggesting a lethargic Congress, any legislative action might take time. The mention of "at least a month before Congress could attempt to act" indicates that immediate action is unlikely unless something provokes a quicker response.

Potential Legislative Actions: Instead of voting on DOGE's establishment, Congress might focus on: Funding DOGE's operations. Legislating on specific recommendations or reforms proposed by DOGE. Addressing legal challenges through legislation to clarify DOGE's role or authority.



Given these points, a vote specifically to establish DOGE seems unlikely in the immediate future unless there's a significant legal or political impetus. However, Congress might act on aspects related to DOGE's operation or recommendations. This could manifest as:

Legislation to formalize or regulate DOGE's activities, especially if legal challenges continue to mount or if there's a need to clarify its powers.

Oversight hearings that could lead to legislative action, but these would be more about managing or responding to DOGE's impact rather than affirming its creation.

This was the conclusion:

In conclusion, while a direct vote on DOGE's establishment is not currently on the horizon, Congress is likely to engage with DOGE through other legislative or oversight actions in the near future.

Put together with this

Simply put, while the President has latitude to organize the executive branch, the specific powers, accountability mechanisms, and oversight capabilities of DOGE would determine its constitutionality. Without detailed legal scrutiny or a court ruling, it's not possible to definitively state whether it's constitutional or not, but there are clear areas where legal challenges could arise.

I think we can infer that Musk’s DOGE is not fully constitutional.

It is, however, revolutionary.

The dismantling of the government is underway 2-4-25

USAID Shutdown: Trump’s War on ‘Corrupt’ Agencies Goes Ballistic and Liberals Are Freaking Out

BREAKING! USAID Created and Funded COVID-19 Virus and Bioweapons, RFK and Tulsi pass major hurdle