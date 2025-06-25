THIS WAR IS BY NO MEANS OVER
While Russia and Iran use conventional warfare Israel and the West uses increasingly terroristic tactics
I am completely, emotionally, spent from worry.
—Hal Turner
Hal Turner is reporting this morning:
This morning, Israeli Defense Minister Katz signed a decree declaring the Iran Central Bank a Terrorist Organization. Katz forwarded that decree to the "Israel Office of Economic Warfare."
Iranian Intelligence has arrested more than seven hundred (700) people working with - or for - the Israeli Mossad. As part of those arrests, Iran seized "over ten thousand (10,000) attack drones" designed to be launched from within Iran, to attack people and infrastructure.
Militant Israelis are openly calling for Israel to "Bomb Washington, DC" to recover Israeli Honor over the way President Trump manhandled them with the Iran ceasefire. Here is just one public example of an Israeli calling for that:
Israeli Intel sources are now openly suggesting that "Iran" is going to perpetrate another 9/11-style attack upon the United States.
Israeli social media bots are now pushing this narrative as shown below:
Hal Turner is reporting that his sources indicate that their assessment that the US will be attacked, in some gigantic way, "before July 4." They don't know if it will be a massive attack upon the US national electric grid, or some massive Cyber-attack against US financial institutions, or outright acts of physical, kinetic, terrorism, in many places here, but they are convinced it will all happen on or before July 4.
Also -
🚨 IRAN LOCKS DOOR SHUT ON NUCLEAR WATCHDOGS
The Islamic Republic’s parliament just dropped a bombshell: NO MORE IAEA INSPECTIONS!
🔻 What’s in the new bill?
✔️ ZERO routine checks – IAEA locked out of nuclear sites
✔️ "Emergency-only" access – and only if Iran’s Security Council agrees
✔️ Complete freeze on cooperation with UN nuclear monitor
Donald Trump demands for Netanyahu to be pardoned & for the trial against Netanyahu, starting Monday, to be canceled immediately.
“It was the U.S that saved Israel and now it’s the U.S that saves Bibi Netanyahu” He called Netanyahu a “Great war time PM” and “Warrior” while adding that “this travesty of justice cannot be allowed”
Sounds like they are blocking inspections just as Israel has always done. So now that Israel is "threatening to bomb DC" is everyone out there saying we should bomb Israel? Just asking for a friend.