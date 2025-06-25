Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
1h

Sounds like they are blocking inspections just as Israel has always done. So now that Israel is "threatening to bomb DC" is everyone out there saying we should bomb Israel? Just asking for a friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture