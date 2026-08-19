This video explains a lot about the elites who want you deadCatherine Austin Fitts interviewed by Tucker CarlsonRobin WestenraAug 19, 2026846Share846Share
He failed, the entire Soviet Union collapsed. With the fall of the Berlin Wall, came the Domino theory in reverse. I'm old enough to remember the euphoria felt all over western Europe when it seemed that Russia, whose experience of bad government went back much further than 1917. The Tsars were hardly benevolent despots!
This is why Mikhail Gorbachev was forced out of power. Far from wanti g to destroy, Russia, this brave man tried to turn Russia into a democracy.