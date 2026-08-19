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Anne Claffey
5h

He failed, the entire Soviet Union collapsed. With the fall of the Berlin Wall, came the Domino theory in reverse. I'm old enough to remember the euphoria felt all over western Europe when it seemed that Russia, whose experience of bad government went back much further than 1917. The Tsars were hardly benevolent despots!

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Anne Claffey's avatar
Anne Claffey
5h

This is why Mikhail Gorbachev was forced out of power. Far from wanti g to destroy, Russia, this brave man tried to turn Russia into a democracy.

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