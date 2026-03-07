Not verified by Grok! Lol

Then there is this.

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters gave an update on the damages inflicted on the US forces and properties in the retaliatory strikes carried out by the Iranian Armed Forces, saying more than 200 American troops have been killed or injured in the attacks.

The spokesman announced on Saturday that Iran’s powerful retaliatory strikes on the American bases across the region during the past 24 hours have taken a heavy toll on the troops and commanders of the aggressive US army.

He noted that Iran’s attacks, carried out under Operation True Promise 4, have also inflicted considerable damages on the US’ military infrastructures and resources in the region.

According to the Iranian spokesman, 21 American troops have been killed and many others injured in the US 5th Fleet in the region, around 200 Americans have been killed or wounded at Al Dhafra Air Base, and an oil tanker belonging to the US has been targeted in the northern part of the Persian Gulf.

The Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters is a subdivision of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces that is tasked with the layout and arrangement of operations involving various Iranian military units.

The United States and Zionist regime have launched a deadly military campaign against Iran following the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as well as senior military commanders and civilians on February 28.

The campaign has involved extensive strikes that have targeted military and civilian areas, resulting in significant casualties and damage.

The Iranian Armed Forces have carried out harsh retaliatory strikes, hitting the US and Israeli targets in the occupied territories and the regional countries with a barrage of missiles and drones.