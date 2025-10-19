Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Velmurganvelmurgan's avatar
Velmurganvelmurgan
9m

V

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nicki Pech's avatar
Nicki Pech
2h

We’re not being reintroduced this has been introduced five years ago

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture