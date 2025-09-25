From NeilMcCoy Ward

Ursula von der Leyen’s State of the Union:

She warned “disinformation” is undermining truth and democracy.

Ask yourself: whose “truth” are they protecting? (They decide.)

The EU’s “Democracy Shield” and new centre for “resilience” are already planned.

That means more monitoring, more funding for media—likely tighter control, not freer press.

Reaction in the chamber was telling (boos, jeers). This feels a lot like 1984 framed as policy.

Result: expect more state-backed media programmes and tougher policing of online speech.