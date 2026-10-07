A mysterious death at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, a Russia-China plague exercise, “Patient Zero” and some very strange timing.
We follow the facts, the unanswered questions and the connections surrounding this developing plague story.
A mysterious death at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, a Russia-China plague exercise, “Patient Zero” and some very strange timing.
We follow the facts, the unanswered questions and the connections surrounding this developing plague story.
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Have a listen to Dr Robert Malone's latest. The plague is endemic in near half of Russia and lives in marmots, ground-hogs and the like...