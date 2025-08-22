Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr.Solitude's avatar
Mr.Solitude
6h

Fascinating response. Especially when you hear it via video: https://www.linkedin.com/videos/andrewgunnis_did-we-create-ai-or-did-we-just-discover-activity-7294837543747960832-KE_O Fascinating, too, is when we experience cognitive dissonance, we'll be happy to quickly label it as demonic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rebal's avatar
Rebal
6h

Its down right demonic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture