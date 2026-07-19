On today's show we're talking about Adam Curtis' documentary, HYPERNORMALISATION, a film which offers a theory that explains the contemporary political and cultural moment.

HyperNormalisation by Adam Curtis HD Full [2016]

HyperNormalisation is Adam Curtis' latest documentary film for the BBC released on Oct. 16, 2016. In the film Curtis argues that since the 1970s, governments, financiers, and technological utopians have given up on the complex "real world" and instead built a simple "fake world" that is run by corporations and kept stable by politicians.

From the conflict in Syria and Libya to the path to Trump, Curtis weaves a stark picture of the terrible problems facing the modern world, and the seeming powerlessness of our leaders to be able to fix them.

