Here comes the next plandemic false flag.

They even have a date for it: January 21st. Will you comply with the lockdowns?

Gov. Hochul of NY says they can involuntarily arrest you and take you to a concentration camp if they SUSPECT there might be a possible infection exposure somewhere in your neighborhood.

Will you go willfully to your extermination, or will you refuse to comply? An important question to ask yourself before Jan 21st.