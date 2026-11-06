I was hoping to put the Russell Brand story to bed but came across this.

This mysterious Russell Brand accuser is SILENCED, court documents EXPOSE shocking story

A high court judge has ordered a Hungarian-born masseuse not to harass comedian Russell Brand and his partner Jemima Khan.

Szilvia Berki, 31, had claimed that she was treated “like a prostitute” after Khan arranged for her to give Brand a massage as a birthday present in June.

Mrs Justice Carr said Berki had told police that Brand had assaulted her. But police had told Brand and Khan that there was no case to answer, and said the investigation was closed. The judge said Berki had subsequently contacted newspapers and tried to contact an MP and the prime minister.

The couple took legal action and Carr made an “anti-harassment” order. Another judge had made an similar order on an “urgent basis” in August.

Carr, who heard the case at a high court hearing in London, said that injunction would continue pending any trial or further order.

Lawyers representing Brand and Khan had told the court that an assault claim made by Ms Berki, who is also known as “Sylvie”, had been investigated and police had concluded that there was no case to answer.

Carr said, in a written ruling, that Berki had “held herself out as a professional qualified masseuse”.

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2014/sep/11/russell-brand-jemima-khan-masseuse-court-order-harassing

What this woman says resonates on so many levels - about Brand, but also about the Establishment.