Share this postSeemorerocks This is why Europe is COLLAPSING in real time: A deep dive | Redacted Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThis is why Europe is COLLAPSING in real time: A deep dive | Redacted Robin WestenraMar 08, 20259Share this postSeemorerocks This is why Europe is COLLAPSING in real time: A deep dive | Redacted Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15Share9Share this postSeemorerocks This is why Europe is COLLAPSING in real time: A deep dive | Redacted Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore15Share
It sounds like the Covid propaganda machine make Russia the bogey man to justify more deaths just like Safe and Effective