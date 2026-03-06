Seemorerocks
Subscribe
Sign in
This is what we are up against
Trump's spiritual advisor
Robin Westenra
Mar 06, 2026
6
2
3
Share
6
2
3
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
TJ
1h
AMEN 🙏
Reply
Share
Jane Wilson
2h
That is just sad and what is even worse they believe in what they are doing.....
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2026 Robin Westenra
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
AMEN 🙏
That is just sad and what is even worse they believe in what they are doing.....