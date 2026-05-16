“Just a few” grumpy people

Others are trying to belittle it - and I can understand why they would want to.

How do I square the two?

The campaign group Hope Not Hate said that although the march appeared to have attracted fewer demonstrators than the previous rally, the scale of Robinson’s movement remained “deeply worrying”.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/may/16/tommy-robinson-tells-tens-of-thousands-at-london-rally-to-prepare-for-battle-of-britain