This is what PM Luxon thinks of you
“Just a few” grumpy people
Others are trying to belittle it - and I can understand why they would want to.
How do I square the two?
The campaign group Hope Not Hate said that although the march appeared to have attracted fewer demonstrators than the previous rally, the scale of Robinson’s movement remained “deeply worrying”.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/may/16/tommy-robinson-tells-tens-of-thousands-at-london-rally-to-prepare-for-battle-of-britain
They belong to the same 'club'