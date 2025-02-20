I am working on a second instalment of Yesterday’s story, which involves bringing my discussion with Chat GPT over to Substack
To let you know how difficult it was to put this together. I was able to have a conversation with Chat GPT on my Android device but had to give up on cop-and-paste.
I then went my Apple Mac and got this message - it worked fine yesterday
I then went to a third computer (a Chromebook) and had to sign in - with correct email and password. After numerous attempts I was able to get Chat GPT.
I then had to email myself and then go to the Apple Mac to post (because of difficulties signing into Substack - something I shouldn’t have to do - the password is stored.
Does anyone else have to put up with this - or is is just me?
I’m not accustomed to chatGPT nor Grok 3. It’s really mysterious. I’m happy to learn but concerned it may just shut me out of certain apps.
Robin…. I followed ZeroHedge since 2012. Early in 2024 I created an account to specifically post a comment on an article I found too relevant to ignore. A dozen plus attempts to comment later, not a single one has ever posted. I determined myself to have been preemptively shadow banned. I have had similar experiences on YouTube videos. I have come to the conclusion that certain individuals with a holistic mindset with love as their primary message, are the primary targets of such efforts. Thus: I have no doubt at all that you are a prime target for silencing and shall we call it: “digital banning”. Those of us interested in truth, but also a the message of love and compassion, will likely find ourselves shut out more and more.