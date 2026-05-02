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Birdwoman
9h

In the 1973 oil crisis it took one year before the markets (fell) fully assimilated and recognized the shock of the change in energy prices had on everything. Energy goes into everything. The crisis will not only effect energy but all products made from oil.

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
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Dan
9h

Paying over 6.00 a gallon in Canuckistan.

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