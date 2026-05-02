This is what a global fuel crisis actually looks like.

EU: Subsidizing fuel/fertilizer sectors up to 70%. Emergency measures across all member states.

Sri Lanka: Hard rationing. Cars get 15 liters a week. Motorbikes get 5.

Myanmar: Odd/even driving days. QR codes to track every single fuel purchase.

Philippines: National energy emergency declared. 4-day government work week. Stockpiling 2 million extra barrels.

Vietnam: Fuel taxes suspended. Citizens told to bike, carpool, or stay home.

Bangladesh: Fuel rationing for most vehicles. Markets shut at 6pm. More blackouts planned.

Indonesia: LPG import duties scrapped for 6 months. 50 liter per day cap per vehicle.

India: Petrol and diesel taxes slashed. Cost: ₹70 billion every two weeks.

Japan: Burning through emergency reserves just to stabilize prices. Bill hitting ¥300 billion a month.

China: Banned fuel exports. Sitting on reserves but airlines are already cutting flights.

Thailand: Government WFH mandated. AC temperature floors set. Oil tax cuts planned.

Malaysia: Fixed fuel price costs RM4 billion a month to defend. Was RM700 million before the war.

Australia: Fuel excise halved. Citizens urged to leave fuel for farmers and miners only.

Ireland: €505 million emergency package after fuel protests shut down major roads for a week.

Egypt: Restaurants shut at 9pm. Government vehicle fuel allowances cut by a third.

Kenya: Fuel protests erupted. Petrol VAT cut from 16% to 8%.

Zimbabwe: Fuel import taxes scrapped. Ethanol blend in petrol raised from 5% to 20%.

60 countries, nearly 200 emergency policies, in two months.

The IEA called it the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. It’s getting worse . . .

In The USA

Here in the USA, explosive gas price jumps in the last week - biggest jumps in average price:

Indiana up $1.09/gal

Ohio up 94c/gal

Michigan up 88c/gal

Illinois up 56c/gal

Colorado up 47c/gal

Kansas up 39c/gal

Kentucky up 36c/gal

Florida up 34c/gal

Wyoming up 34c/gal

Wisconsin up 33c/gal

Worrying fuel crisis warning as trucks begin hauling oil out of the Middle East | 7NEWS