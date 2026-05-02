This is what a global fuel crisis looks like
Fuel Crisis in 60 Countries . . .
This is what a global fuel crisis actually looks like.
EU: Subsidizing fuel/fertilizer sectors up to 70%. Emergency measures across all member states.
Sri Lanka: Hard rationing. Cars get 15 liters a week. Motorbikes get 5.
Myanmar: Odd/even driving days. QR codes to track every single fuel purchase.
Philippines: National energy emergency declared. 4-day government work week. Stockpiling 2 million extra barrels.
Vietnam: Fuel taxes suspended. Citizens told to bike, carpool, or stay home.
Bangladesh: Fuel rationing for most vehicles. Markets shut at 6pm. More blackouts planned.
Indonesia: LPG import duties scrapped for 6 months. 50 liter per day cap per vehicle.
India: Petrol and diesel taxes slashed. Cost: ₹70 billion every two weeks.
Japan: Burning through emergency reserves just to stabilize prices. Bill hitting ¥300 billion a month.
China: Banned fuel exports. Sitting on reserves but airlines are already cutting flights.
Thailand: Government WFH mandated. AC temperature floors set. Oil tax cuts planned.
Malaysia: Fixed fuel price costs RM4 billion a month to defend. Was RM700 million before the war.
Australia: Fuel excise halved. Citizens urged to leave fuel for farmers and miners only.
Ireland: €505 million emergency package after fuel protests shut down major roads for a week.
Egypt: Restaurants shut at 9pm. Government vehicle fuel allowances cut by a third.
Kenya: Fuel protests erupted. Petrol VAT cut from 16% to 8%.
Zimbabwe: Fuel import taxes scrapped. Ethanol blend in petrol raised from 5% to 20%.
60 countries, nearly 200 emergency policies, in two months.
The IEA called it the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. It’s getting worse . . .
In The USA
Here in the USA, explosive gas price jumps in the last week - biggest jumps in average price:
Indiana up $1.09/gal
Ohio up 94c/gal
Michigan up 88c/gal
Illinois up 56c/gal
Colorado up 47c/gal
Kansas up 39c/gal
Kentucky up 36c/gal
Florida up 34c/gal
Wyoming up 34c/gal
Wisconsin up 33c/gal
In the 1973 oil crisis it took one year before the markets (fell) fully assimilated and recognized the shock of the change in energy prices had on everything. Energy goes into everything. The crisis will not only effect energy but all products made from oil.
Paying over 6.00 a gallon in Canuckistan.