Alastair Crooke: Iran–Israel Ceasefire? Inside the 12‑Day War & Trump’s Peace Deal

Meantime this is what we are being told.

Image – @GDebatta, X.

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP DECLARED THE BRIEF BUT INTENSE WAR BETWEEN IRAN AND ISRAEL A “VICTORY FOR EVERYBODY” AND CREDITED U.S. INTERVENTION—PARTICULARLY STRIKES ON IRANIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES—FOR BRINGING ABOUT A SWIFT CEASEFIRE.

Speaking at a NATO summit in The Hague, said that Washington would seek a diplomatic agreement with Tehran, though he downplayed the urgency of such a deal.

While U.S. intelligence suggested Iran’s nuclear capabilities were only set back by months, Israeli sources claimed a delay of years. Trump appeared more optimistic, saying Iran was now focused on recovery rather than enrichment, and that military pressure would prevent any resurgence of its nuclear programme.

The war, which erupted with Israel’s strike on June 13, killed hundreds in Iran, including top military leaders and nuclear scientists, and marked the first time Iran successfully overwhelmed parts of Israel’s defenses.

Despite the damage, both sides claimed victory. Israel touted the elimination of Iran’s nuclear threat, while Tehran highlighted its ability to retaliate effectively. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian framed the crisis as an opportunity for internal reform, though authorities moved quickly to reassert control, executing three alleged Mossad collaborators and detaining 700 others. Trump, once supportive of regime change, backed off after the ceasefire, saying destabilising Iran now would invite chaos.