It has little to do with your retirement r investments and still less with what crypto-idiots like Christopher Greene are saying.

If I was looking at investments I would be looking at mining stocks.

19. Dec 2023,

The arms race in space is intensifying. This could consume millions of ounces of silver.

The introduction of the new hypersonic missiles will be like a revolution, similar to the introduction of cell phones. And it will require vast amounts of silver. Historic market growth is expected, surpassing all previous military technologies. Silver is not only used as an investment metal, in jewelry and in industry as a material with special properties. It also plays an important role in fighter planes, tanks, bullets, night vision goggles, bombs and missiles, to name just a few applications in the military sector. Unlike conventional missiles, hypersonic missiles can change direction during flight. This allows them to conceal their target until the very last seconds. They fly at an almost unimaginable 25 times the speed of sound. The new missiles can travel from China to the USA, for example, in just a few minutes, making them the fastest weapons in the world and rendering missile defense systems useless. All branches of the military, army, navy and air force, want to be equipped with hypersonic missiles.

The possible applications of silver are extremely diverse. It is used in solar panels. According to estimates, photovoltaics could account for more than 13 percent of the world’s total industrial demand for silver. Silver is also used in the automotive industry and in New Year’s explosives. New Year’s Eve or Christmas crackers contain silver fulminate, which detonates when the firecracker is thrown onto a hard surface, for example. Companies such as Discovery Silver or Sierra Madre Gold and Silver are concerned with silver in the ground and added value for shareholders….[ ]