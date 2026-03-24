Mar 24, 2026



Are you wondering how this whole Iran war debacle is going to end? Sick of the lies and propaganda slop that is being fed to the masses on this issue? Then you won’t want to miss this important edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James peers through the wartime propaganda and reads the geopolitical tea leaves to discern what this war is really about and where it’s really going.



We have to start with the first order question, which is how and why did this war even start? And although, hopefully, I would imagine most of my audience is beyond this point, perhaps it needs to be stated that the on the record official reasons that have been proffered in the establishment press and by establishment mouthpieces is not the reality.



So, yes, let’s put it on record: no, this is not about spreading freedom and democracy for the poor, oppressed Iranian people by raining love bombs down on their country and completely obliterating their infrastructure. Nor is this about stopping any perceived nuclear threat. And we know this from a number of different sources....