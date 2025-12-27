URGENT: Physical Silver . . . China . . . . . Saturday, Dec, 27, 2025

The price you see at the BOTTOM of the image above, from China physical silver markets, shows the price for raw, physical silver today: $90.25

Banks had to pull $17 Billion from federal reserve to pay their Margin Calls on their Silver “shorts.”

Physical silver in China is now at $90.25 USD/oz as of Dec. 27, 2025!

I provide an update on the equivalent price of physical silver in China as of Dec. 27, 2025, and also break down why the price of buying and selling silver currently averages $90.25 USD/oz at wholesale prices. Towards the end, I show a clip I captured at the place where I usually get my silver while I was patiently waiting for my turn.

Friends, a warning:



I'm convinced that 'Asian guy' all over YouTube (below) is not JUST an AI created channel, I think it may be a Sun-Tzu style art of war Chinese intelligence channel created to disseminate the actual truth about what is going on in Shanghai in real time as the US banks show their cards via the Fed's $17 Billion Repo market liquidity influx, and there's a lot more to come. The banks are trapped. What is truly frightening is the speed at which the Dollar is collapsing when priced in precious metals. I told a friend last night, this is likely to be the LAST CHANCE FOR AMERICANS to EVER have the opportunity to hold real wealth in precious metals, the window is closing quickly and violently and CNBC won't report on it.



The plebs have NO idea. The fact that we had the chance to acquire real wealth in physical silver so cheaply over so many years was a once-in-lifetimes opportunity, it should have never happened at all: No pleb should own a King's Ransom in metal. But the banks created the fraudulent market allowing for it - but ONLY for those with wisdom and eyes to see, and now the banks will pay for it. Every American will. They will hyper-inflate the currency, there is probably no stopping it now. Very sad. And quite horrifying. I am NOT celebrating it. I'm not sure any of us will want to remain in this country if the currency collapses.



Listen:

PENSION FUNDS PANIC BUYING SILVER – Ratio Below 60 Triggers $50B Wave (Danger Next Week)

THE FIRST DOMINO: A Major Bank Just Liquidated! (Silver Spikes $10)

Gold and silver have added a combined +$16 TRILLION in market cap this year ALONE.



What is happening? Let us explain.



(a thread)

As you may know, our view for 2025 has been “own assets or be left behind.”



This year, just about ALL assets have pushed higher.



But, as of late, gold and silver are leading the charge, now up 4 and 8 TIMES as much as the S&P 500 YTD.



It all started with a weaker US Dollar.

The US Dollar is currently down -9% YTD on track for its worst year since 2017.



As rate cuts kicked off, the US Dollar saw further weakness.



And, as President Trump’s new Fed Chair is set to be announced, markets are pricing-in even more dovish Fed policy.



This is key.

On December 12th, President Trump was asked where he wants interest rates to be with his new Fed Chair.



His response: “1% and maybe lower than that.”



Silver prices are now up +41% this month, on track for the best month since December 1979.



Bond markets are even more telling.

Since the Fed began cutting rates in Sept 2024, bonds have failed to rally.



In fact, popular bond tracking ETF, $TLT, is currently down -12% since then.



Why? Because long-term inflation expectations remain elevated.



This has CEMENTED gold and silver as the global safe havens.

Meanwhile, central banks around the globe are buying unprecedented amounts of gold.



Between 2022 and 2023, Goldman Sachs saw a “five-fold increase” in central bank purchases.



In Q3 2025, the China’s Central Bank gold purchases were 118 tonnes, up +39% MoM and +55% YoY.

What’s even more interesting is China is “hiding” these purchases.



China purchased +15 tonnes of gold in September, or ~10X more than officially reported, according to Goldman.



YTD, China’s reported gold purchases are +24 tonnes, but are actually likely closer to +240 tonnes.

Now, China is adding even more fuel to the fire:



Beginning on January 1st, China will implement new export controls requiring government licenses for all silver exports.



As a result, Shanghai silver prices are up to $85/oz, marking a ~$5/oz premium to spot prices in the US.

As the sentiment spreads, we are seeing record inflows into these assets.



Gold funds just saw +$34.2 billion in net inflows in just 10 weeks, the most ever recorded.



Money is flooding into precious metals at an unprecedented pace.



And now, everyone is wondering about crypto.

While precious metals have seen a historic run, Bitcoin is now down -6% YTD.



After rising as much as +40% YTD into October, Bitcoin and broader crypto has collapsed.



In our view, this is a mechanical bear market driven by excessive leverage.



We think Bitcoin recovers in 2026.

As we head into 2026, we think capital markets will become even more tradable.



The macroeconomy is shifting and stocks, commodities, bonds, and crypto are moving.



Ultimately, what we are seeing right now only further reinforces our view.



Even as asset prices soar, 60% of Americans think we are in a recession; the wealth divide is growing.



Own assets or be left behind.



https://www.zerohedge.com/precious-metals/finale-great-financial-reset-drgold-warns-theyre-gobbling-all-physical-supply

Silver Is $79 in New York but $90 in Shanghai. The Arbitrage Is Breaking The Market #SilverSqueeze

The price of Silver you see on your screen is a lie. While the COMEX in New York quotes Silver at $79, the Shanghai Gold Exchange is trading physical metal at $90. This arbitrage gap is draining Western vaults at record speed.



In this episode, we investigate how traders are buying "cheap" paper silver in the West, taking physical delivery, and flying it to the East to sell for a risk-free profit. This is a bank run in slow motion, and it ends with the collapse of the paper pricing mechanism.



The West trades paper. The East buys metal. Guess who wins?



From Market Watch

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/silver-is-turning-into-one-of-the-hottest-trades-of-2025-why-this-veteran-investor-is-targeting-300-in-a-coming-mania-phase-683536fd



