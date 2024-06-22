Share this postThis is rich in ironyseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis is rich in ironyThe CNN presenter who did a hit piece on Dr. Buttar DIED from the jabRobin WestenraJun 22, 20245Share this postThis is rich in ironyseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareDr. Buttar was murdered shortly after this interview... clearly, they were taking out the opposition behind the scenes... the CNN anchor is now dead as well due to the death vax..5Share this postThis is rich in ironyseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
And we are many.
Thank you Dr Buttar, it is wonderful that you can speak again and again ON RECORD as WE SHARE this example of propaganda to shut you down.
Thank you to all who speak,stand and act to raise awareness of this devious and despicable evil.
What have we got to loose?