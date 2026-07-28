Seemorerocks

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Estevan's avatar
Estevan
6h

My fellow genuine true-blue red-blooded Americans, we gotta stop messing around and start getting serious. I cannot express you anymore than I already have, how important brave 1st & 2nd Amendment action is needed right now from each and everyone of us. No one is coming to do it for us. No one is going to save us from the evil and the horror that is just getting started & is now pervading our dear & beloved country. We are on our own & We stand alone against all enemies & hazards. We must do what genuine true-blue red-blooded Americans do, and that means We unite tightly & fight our asses off to the death. Despite all fears, against any enemy, and against all hazards. American Liberty lives within us, and it will die with us, unless we pass out on.

It is common sense and a known fact in this country that every publicly educated child since the Reagan era has been lied to, miseducated, and dumb down. Effecting the trajectory of this country immensely. Do any of you actually think that this country & freedom will survive after we're gone? Knowing these kids have no idea what the Declaration means, what the Constitution is, and how to use the Bill of Rights. Think about this seriously, logically, and consciously. How are they going to put two and two together if they were never taught how to add. We must now take control and lead. If we don't teach these younger generations how to overthrow the government peacefully & correctly, and by the Constitution, they will be devoured by the very domestic enemies that we’re currently witnessing betraying, violating, and destroying our beloved country. What will 250 years of American Liberty, the Declaration & the Constitution, and over a million sacrifices mean if it is all perverted (like it is being now), forgotten, and eventually erased?

I, for one, refuse to go down in history as the generation that allowed America to fall from within. I beg you, ask you, invite you, and demand that you stand up and fight with everything you got.

How much love do you have for your country & freedom? Are you willing to step up & fight, starve, suffer, bleed, & die for it? You can't just talk about it, you have to be it, and live it. Are you a genuine true-blue red-blooded American? A courageous revolutionary for what's right, for what's just, and for what's free. Prove it; be brave, & fight! I've thrown down the gauntlet, you have been challenged, and where do We go from here?

Liberty is the American way.

Revolution is the solution.

https://spencerdavisgray.substack.com/p/forming-militias-during-the-kali?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=38g0t6

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RT's avatar
RT
5h

Yes, the tyranny is being shoved right into our collective faces now. Get ready to rock and sock.

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