Over the last six months, as strategic reserves have been released and issues papered over, the arteries of the global economy have closed. Oil reserves are now scraping bottom. Food and water crises have been declared. And the control systems that was once UN/WEF tabletop exercises has gone live.



We are at the inflection point: the moment the technocratic system inserts itself between humanity and nature, between us and the source of life itself.



This is it.

