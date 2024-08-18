Share this postThis is how Zionists see Palestinians seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis is how Zionists see Palestinians She was the political aide and advisor for Netanyahu's wifeRobin WestenraAug 18, 20244Share this postThis is how Zionists see Palestinians seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share4Share this postThis is how Zionists see Palestinians seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Zionists are doing exactly what Hitler did. They are casting Palestinians as lesser humans, in order to justify what they are saying / doing. Ie soldiers raping prisoners is dehumanising. What lessons from the holocaust did this woman learn?
I agree with her!
An eye for an eye so to speak.
They have said very clearly what they want to do to Israel.
We saw what they did on October 7th.
They are 7th century barbarians that don’t want peace. They want the Jewish state gone along with all Jews. They are quite open about it.
What else do you do with these savages?
They were given a thriving Gaza and look what they have done with it?