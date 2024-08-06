Share this post"This is Globalist plan to DESTROY the U.K. in action" George Soros behind it seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"This is Globalist plan to DESTROY the U.K. in action" George Soros behind it Robin WestenraAug 06, 20242Share this post"This is Globalist plan to DESTROY the U.K. in action" George Soros behind it seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share2Share this post"This is Globalist plan to DESTROY the U.K. in action" George Soros behind it seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Soros has been working his magic for a very long time. He funds just stop oil activists BLM activists he’s even been operating in Australia. Over the years he’s even collapsed government economies , at one point England. Some Eastern European countries are limiting or banning his operations and n their countries. With the migration issues there’s also the IOM a UN organisation funded by the UN and the US to facilitate the mass migration through NGO’s . Save the children has been caught in the Darian gap trafficking children 🥲