Clayton Morris interviews technical surveillance specialist Jesse Beltran and researcher Caroline Mansfield regarding the Ghost Paper, which outlines claims of internal microcircuitry and directed frequency manipulation in civilians. The guests detail controlled frequency testing, nonlinear junction detection, and an observational study utilizing zeolite interventions to reduce measured body emissions. The discussion extends to Havana syndrome briefings presented to members of Congress, ongoing directed energy inquiries, and allegations concerning modern mind-control technologies.



You can read the GHOST paper here

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eYuS...



If you want to reach out to Jesse Beltran about getting tested:

https://www.cosmicclarityconnections....



If you want to check out MasterPeace:

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/redacted

