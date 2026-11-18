Big Beautiful Cyberattack… On Schedule… As Scripted. The headlines of November 11 read, "Anarchy in Cyberspace. Massive Cyber Attack Hits 178 of World's Biggest Companies as Hackers Target Customers' Money and Credit Card Details."

Don’t fall for the mind control!

They want you to believe that "anarchy" means chaos, theft, and the collapse of everything you depend on.

In fact, anarchy means no rulers… not no rules, no safety, no civilization. What happened on November 17 was the opposite of anarchy.

It was a coordinated operation by the very people who rule you, dressed up as its absence.

That's the trick.

Get you so scared of "anarchy" that you beg for more control.

