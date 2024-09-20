'Israel' bombs southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon

The Israeli occupation forces launched an aggression on a residential building in the Lebanese capital's southern suburb.

The sounds of explosions ripped through Lebanon's capital Beirut on Friday as a strike targeted a residential building in the city's southern suburb.

The attack leveled the entire residential building to the ground. Initial reports indicate that three have been martyred and at least 17 were injured as a result of the attack, the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated shortly after.

In another update, the ministry said that 12 people were martyred and 66 others were injured in the strike that targeted an eight-storey residential building.

Breaking | Israeli occupation army admits to bombarding a 'target' in the suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/aSe0QKIv93 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 20, 2024

The Israeli occupation forces announced that they had carried out an airstrike on Beirut, pledging to publicize further details at a later time.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent said that the casualties include children and that the building is located in the al-Qaem neighborhood in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

Our correspondent also reported that the Israeli strike was conducted via four missiles.

Emergency services arrived at the site of the Israeli aggression to aid the casualties.

Later on Friday, White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said that the United States was not informed of "Israel's" plan to conduct the strike ahead of time.

"I'm not aware of any prenotification of those strikes," Kirby said.

#WATCH | Relief work continues at the attack location in the Southern suburb of Beirut.pic.twitter.com/HZzmbSLy6d — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 20, 2024

Sirens ring across Israeli settlements in Safad area

Almost an hour after the attack, sirens went off in multiple Israeli settlements in northern occupied Palestine, reaching the settlement of Kfar HaNassi and the occupied city of Safad.

At nearly 5:08 pm (local time) Israeli warning sirens rang off in the areas of Rosh Pina, Safad, Ma'ale Yosef, Merom, Mount Hermon, Zar'it, Shtula, Hatzor HaGilit, Amuka, Dalton, Bar Yochai, Safsufa, Kadita, Machanaim, Tzahar, Shomera, Biriyeh, Ayelet HaShachar, and Kfar HaNassi.

Israeli media reports indicate that a large barrage of rockets was launched at occupied territories after Hezbollah had fired more than 150 rockets at Israeli military sites on Friday morning.

Israeli terror regime carries on aggression on Lebanon

It is worth noting that these rocket attacks come after Israeli warplanes launched 52 raids on southern Lebanon on Thursday, claiming to have destroyed dozens of rocket launchers.

The strike on the Southern Suburb of Beirut on Friday and the intense raids on Thursday, come after the Israeli regime commissioned a wide-scale terror attack on Lebanon, detonating thousands of wireless communication devices.

In two separate wide-scale attacks that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Israeli regime detonated thousands of pagers and walkie-talkie wireless communication devices on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

As a result of these attacks, nearly 3,000 individuals were injured and another 37 were martyred.

Yet, the leader of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has confirmed that the Resistance will continue to support the Palestinian people and expand its military campaign against the Israeli occupation's treacherous actions. His words are evident in the large-scale operations launched by the Resistance in the past few days, despite the continuous Israeli onslaught.

Hezbollah showers Israeli military sites in North with 200+ rockets

Hezbollah's Resistance fighters pound Israeli military sites with a guided missile and barrages of Katyusha rockets in support of Gaza and in response to Israeli assaults on Lebanese villages.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Friday a new series of military operations against Israeli sites and soldiers "in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance and in response to the Israeli attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses."

Hezbollah's operations came as follows:

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed on Friday morning a positioning of Israeli occupation soldiers at the Metulla site with a guided missile, dealing a precise hit.

Later, Hezbollah's fighters shelled the main base of the Northern Command's air defense missile system in Berea Barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets. The Resistance said the operation was in response to the Israeli assaults on southern Lebanese villages.

As part of the same response, the Lebanese Resistance group shelled the headquarters of the air and missile defense in Keila Barracks and the 188th Armored Brigade of the 36th Division at Aliqa Barracks also with barrages of Katyushas.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent pointed out that the Aliqa base, which was targeted for the first time, is located north of Katzrin in the occupied Syrian Golan and is about 20 km away from the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Moreover, Hezbollah shelled the headquarters of the rocket and artillery battalion at the Yoav Barracks, the Golan Brigade's combat intelligence at the Yarden Barracks, and the Golan 210th Division in Nafah with volleys of Katyushas.

In addition, the Islamic Resistance bombed the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in Ayelet HaShahar with a volley of Katyusha rockets.

Hezbollah also mourned its Resistance fighters martyrs Youssef Mohammad al-Sayyed "Naynawa" and Mohammad Ali Hassan al-Zein "Reda", from the southern Lebanese towns of Beit Lif and Qabrikha respectively, who were martyred on the path to [liberate occupied] al-Quds.

Israeli media confirmed that an anti-tank missile was launched toward Har Dov in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, reporting widespread sirens in northern occupied Palestine, particularly in Metulla.

According to the media, over 200 rockets were launched from Lebanon, targeting occupied al-Jalil, Safad, the occupied Golan Heights, and Mount Meron, with sirens sounding in more than 20 Israeli settlements.

Israeli media reported several injuries resulting from rocket explosions in the Ortal settlement in the northern occupied Golan Heights, following the launch of dozens of rockets from Lebanon.

Settlers in all areas of northern occupied Palestine heard the sounds of explosions due to the rocket fire, the media highlighted.

Moreover, they revealed that several rockets landed in the Safad area, leading to power outages and the outbreak of numerous fires in the region, where Israeli firefighting forces were prevented from responding to extinguish the fires due to concerns over additional rocket launches.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation continues its assaults on Lebanon, with Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirming that the Israeli occupation forces targeted the outskirts of the southern town of Beit Lif.

Starting Thursday night through Friday, the occupation launched a series of airstrikes, described as the heaviest since October, targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that it had struck approximately 100 Hezbollah launchers and additional infrastructure sites, "consisting of approximately 1000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future."

Our correspondent reported that the number of Israeli airstrikes in the south, which targeted the outskirts of several villages and towns, exceeded 50.

The airstrikes included forested areas in al-Mahmoudiyeh, the outskirts of al-Aaichiyeh, the al-Rihan heights, and the vicinity of the Berghoz River, according to Lebanese media.

Additionally, Al Mayadeen's correspondent also noted that a series of Israeli airstrikes also targeted the Meidoun heights in Western Beqaa.

Israeli air attack on Beirut kills 12 as cross-border fire intensifies

Netanyahu in a statement

"We have only just begun, we are going to change the Middle East"

