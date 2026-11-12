AMAZING Vitamin C Cure For Skin Cancer No One’s Talking About! w/ Nicolas Hulscher”

Jimmy interviews Nicholas Holscher about recent studies showing that topical vitamin C combined with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) eliminated 86.7% of basal cell carcinoma lesions and reduced squamous cell carcinoma lesions, with Hulscher presenting the treatment as a potential alternative to surgery. They argue that the combination deserves further investigation and suggest that limited commercial profitability may help explain why it has received little attention, while alleging that pharmaceutical and medical institutions have financial incentives to favor conventional treatments.



The discussion also challenges conventional advice about sun exposure as Hulscher argues that greater sunlight exposure is associated with lower rates of fatal internal cancers.

Treating neurological conditions with DMSO and MSM Robin Westenra · Aug 5 In the past I have rather aggressively rejected suggestions of using DMSO because I do not like comments pushing “magic cures” when they have no idea of my condition or the qualifications to discuss it. Read full story



