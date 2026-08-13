The Warning They Didn't Want You to Hear.



Following his viral appearance on The Diary of a CEO, Dr. Roman Yampolskiy joins me to reveal the terrifying updates the mainstream media isn't talking about. As one of the world’s leading AI safety experts, Dr. Yampolskiy has spent years warning that human-level artificial intelligence isn't just coming—it’s already becoming uncontrollable

In this deep dive, we go beyond the headlines to discuss the "2-year countdown," why the global elite are continuing to build technology they know could be fatal, and the high mathematical probability that we are currently living in a simulation controlled by a superior intelligence.



If you thought his last interview was a wake-up call, this is the final warning

The AI Safety Expert: These Are The Only 5 Jobs That Will Remain In 2030! - Dr. Roman Yampolskiy