

In this interview, Richard Wolff shares his perspective on the escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States, global energy markets, and the shifting balance of international power. He discusses how regional wars can affect oil prices, inflation, trade, debt, financial markets, and the long-term future of the global economy.



This video explores the broader geopolitical and economic questions surrounding military escalation, global power competition, and the changing world order. The views expressed are Richard Wolff's own and are presented for informational and educational purposes.