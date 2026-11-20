A string of alarming reports is raising questions about the safety of our banks, energy supplies, and the technology we rely on every day. Officials are urging calm, but what do we actually know? Tonight, we look at the timeline, separate the warnings from the speculation, and ask how prepared we are if a major disruption hits home.
0:00 A Week of Unexplained System Failures
2:11 Official Government Narratives Analyzed
5:26 Contradictory Claims from Officials
7:38 A Timeline of Absolute Insanity
13:35 The Growing Threat of AI Cyber Warfare
25:32 Three Possible Explanations for the Crisis
31:30 Practical Steps for Personal Preparedness
They're Lying About the Outages. Here's What’s Really Happening
A string of alarming reports is raising questions about the safety of our banks, energy supplies, and the technology we rely on every day. Officials are urging calm, but what do we actually know? Tonight, we look at the timeline, separate the warnings from the speculation, and ask how prepared we are if a major disruption hits home.