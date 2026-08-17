They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings.



Yes you read that correctly. It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know.



And it’s pure evil.



The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945 on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, immediately killing 110,000 people, vaporizing people at ground zero, and total deaths reached 214,000 by the end of the year from severe burns and trauma.



But the extreme suffering continued for the Japanese people from radiation sickness, skyrocketing cancer rates, and generational birth defects.



Not to mention wiping out all means of their economy.



And the suffering was so great that all of humanity vowed, “never again.”



Trump and his admin were told by our own intelligence that Iran was no where near creating a nuclear weapon, then Israel said the same line it’s repeated for decades, “Iran is only weeks away.”



So we bombed anyways, killed their leaders and innocent little children in a school, and Iran has controlled the Strait of Hormuz ever since and punished the region for their part in it.



And now our government is the one actually discussing lowering the nuclear threshold in order to use nuclear weapons against Iran even though Trump claims he’s won the war like 40 times and says the U.S. controls the SoH.



Trump promised no more foreign wars, but may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering we’ve never seen in our lifetimes and maybe throughout history.



People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity.



America is not untouchable.



If and when that happens, everyone, and I do mean everyone, will hold ALL of those in leadership right now fully responsible for the rest of human history.



Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW.

Nima R. Alkhorshid: Trump Discusses NUCLEAR OPTION on Iran in Secret White House Talks